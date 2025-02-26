Summary The Rock's surprising return and cryptic promo left WWE fans puzzled and excited.

His chaotic energy and jaw-dropping ultimatum to Cody Rhodes sparked a certain reaction backstage.

The Final Boss' return led to WWE's best performing SmackDown since their move to the USA Network.

The Road to WrestleMania promises all sorts of surprises. As proven this past Friday when The Rock returned to the WWE, the Final Boss' announcements had the WWE Universe excited and confused. Revealing to the New Orleans faithful that the Showcase of Immortals would be returning to Bourbon Street in 2026, the People's Champ also delivered a must-watch promo to Cody Rhodes. A segment that has left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers, the reaction from WWE's backstage area has been revealed.

Having seemingly tied a bow on their feud on Raw's Netflix debut episode, fans had assumed that they wouldn't see the Final Boss for a while. However, to the surprise of fans all over the world, The Rock validated the Road to WrestleMania's unpredictability. Arriving in New Orleans with a chaotic energy that toed the line between eerily evil and entertaining, The Rock told Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes that he wants his soul. A jaw-dropping line that ended a confusing but gripping segment, the promo has led to dissatisfaction backstage, as reports reveal the mood in WWE following Friday's show.

Related The Rock Drops Worrying Hint on Cody Rhodes WrestleMania Match The Rock spoke to the media after his earth-shattering appearance on SmackDown, where he gave a chilling ultimatum to Cody Rhodes.

Backstage Reaction to The Rock's Promo

Reports reveal a damning response

The Rock has always created intrigue whenever he has returned to the WWE following his transition into a Hollywood A-Lister. Proving so in 2024, when he morphed into the Final Boss, the Brahma Bull pivoted on a negative reaction to produce some of his most inspired work in the squared circle. Having been earmarked for a match at WrestleMania 41, following his impressive work at the previous year's showcase, faith had slowly faded until his return on Friday night. Once again creating mystery ahead of a WrestleMania main event, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has lifted the lid on the backstage reaction to The Rock's promo, transcribed by Cultaholic.

"I know that there’s definitely people not happy with the way they had a game plan and the game plan completely changed this last week. But it’s probably only changing for a couple of people. I guess we’ll find out Saturday if they change from Cody vs. Cena, and I don’t know where he [The Rock] fits in."

The Rock Opens Up on His Return

The Final Boss is more than happy with his chaotic appearance

The Rock exists in his own universe when it comes to stardom. The most high-profile WWE Superstar to have transcended the business, it appears the People's Champ isn't just a box-office draw. Having announced his return a day before SmackDown, the news led to WWE achieving their best-performing SmackDown since their move to the USA Network. Fulfilling the impressive feat of being the number one show on cable TV for Friday, The Rock tweeted out in response to the news.