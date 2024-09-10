Key Takeaways Despite the big Week 1 upset, the Patriots' offense struggled to find its rhythm.

Despite some big rushing numbers, the Patriots' offensive line had a rough outing.

Starting Drake Maye with this supporting cast could significantly stunt his development.

The New England Patriots went into Paycor Stadium as 7.5-point underdogs and left with the biggest Week 1 upset in six years. Now looking to start 2-0 for the first time since the Tom Brady era, the big win over a team that had Super Bowl aspirations provided a jolt of hope for the Patriots' faithful.

But make no mistake, this is false hope.

That's not to say that there were no bright spots. The Cincinnati Bengals are a dangerous and explosive offense, even without Tee Higgins, and were held to just 10 points by the stout Patriots defense. Keion White and Christian Gonzalez each had standout performances, with White recording 2.5 sacks and Gonzalez holding Ja'Marr Chase to 3 catches for 14 yards when he was the primary defender.

While there was a lot to like about this team whenever the Bengals had possession, the same couldn’t be said when the Patriots had the ball. Outside of Rhamondre Stevenson showing why he deserved his four-year 36-million dollar extension, there wasn't anything to lean your hat on.

The Wall That Wasn't: Patriots' Line Play Falters

Rhamondre Stevenson had to create his holes for much of the day

© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's not very often that an offensive line can lead a rushing attack that produces 170 yards and a touchdown, only to still be scrutinized for its performance. Yet, that's exactly the situation for the Patriots' offensive line. Despite the decent yardage on the ground, the reality is that this group struggled significantly both opening lanes and protecting Brissett.

Two stats, in particular, paint a troubling picture of the offensive line's struggles, highlighting areas that need to be improved to be able to string wins like these together. The first: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for more yards after contact (136) than total yards (120) according to NFL Pro Stats.

A real masterclass from Stevenson who forced 12 missed tackles per PFF, he had to deal with defenders in the backfield play after play and rarely was brought down behind the line. Getting paid this offseason with a four-year 36-million dollar contract extension that included $17 million guaranteed , he was the lone bright spot on the Patriots' offense in Week 1.

The second damning stat is that the Bengals pass rush was able to get pressure on 48.3% of Brissett's dropbacks, which currently leads the NFL. Stopping Trey Hendrickson is no easy task, but the Bengals are hardly the most intimidating front seven in the league.

Former NFL GM and consultant to the Patriots, Michael Lombardi, saw this coming all offseason. On his podcast, The GM Shuffle, he discussed some of the Patriots' line issues:

They have no tackles. They're tackle-poor. They signed Michael Onwenu because they wanted him to play right tackle. Here's what's missing in this lineup: they want him to play right tackle, but he ballooned up to 360 pounds, so they had to move him to guard... This has got disaster written all over it.

The offensive line's issues aren't just a one-game blip; they're a red flag that’s been waving since training camp. Lombardi’s concerns are playing out exactly as predicted, and it’s not just about missing blocks — it’s about missed opportunities to give this offense, and its rookie quarterback, a fighting chance.

Brissett's Uphill Battle

Sparse targets and sparing Maye’s development

The Patriots’ offensive issues extend beyond just the offensive line; the lack of reliable weapons at receiver is another glaring problem dragging down the passing attack. Brissett's left settling for check-downs that don't move the chains with no true No. 1 receiver to stretch the field or consistently create separation. The receivers' inability to create separation has made it tough for the offense to get into any rhythm, often forcing Brissett to look to the tight ends and running back.

In Week 1 against Cincinnati, 48% of the Patriots' total receiving yards were generated by players outside of the receiver group.

This inability to push the ball downfield had already shown itself in the first matchup with Brissett currently averaging a mere 5 yards per attempt, good enough for 25th highest in Week 1. No one on the Patriots' offense was able to reach 40 receiving yards and Brissett finished the day with just 121 yards through the air. This kind of production isn't going to be able to win them games later in the season.

With the offense as currently constructed, there is no place for a rookie quarterback to take his first snaps and develop as a passer. Being under constant duress, trying to throw to receivers struggling to get separation, is a recipe for disaster even with a veteran quarterback. For a rookie, it's a fast track to bad habits and shattered confidence. Instead of learning to read defenses and make decisive throws, a young QB would be pressured and forced into survival mode on nearly every play.

As Lombardi put it, Brissett will be the "sacrifice bunt" to take the hits and see if the offensive line can put things together enough to put Maye in there and be confident he'll still be playing come the end of the season.

It’s not flashy or pretty, but it’s what the Patriots need to do. Throwing Maye into this mess wouldn’t just stunt his growth — it could derail it entirely. The focus has to be on building a better environment for him to succeed, one that won’t force him to scramble for his life on every play or rely solely on check-downs because no one’s getting open. Brissett may not light up the stat sheet, but right now, keeping Maye on the sideline is the best chance the Patriots have at salvaging their long-term plans.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.