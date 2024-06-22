Highlights Dana White recently claimed that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is the most bad-a** fighter of all time.

Dana White recently weighed in on the Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones discourse during his recent appearance on "Club Shay Shay" podcast. The UFC chief referenced the ease with which Jones dispatched Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight championship after Ngannou's departure as proof that 'The Predator' was running from the toughest challenge available.

"In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis," White said. "100 percent. He does the same thing to Francis. Francis didn't want to fight Jon Jones. Jon Jones is the scariest, most bad-a** fighter of all time. Jon Jones has his issues outside of the Octagon, which actually makes it more impressive if you think about the lifestyle that he was living, and doing this to the best fighters in the world.

"Jon Jones is one of those guys that won't truly be appreciated until he's gone. But I'm telling you right now, when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, two guys get locked in a room, who is walking out? It's f*****g Jon Jones all day, every time."

Over the years, fans have witnessed many iconic fighters - whether it be in MMA or boxing - take to the ring or the Octagon and become an instant fan-favourite.

Many have never refused a fight and have been willing to step in wherever and whenever no matter how difficult the opponent might be. The term 'high risk, high reward' springs to several athletes' minds when presented with life-changing opportunities. Here, we take a look at the 10 'baddest' stars in the history of combat sports.

Ranking Factors

Ability

Willing to fight

Aura

Method of victory

'Overall brutalness'

10 Max Holloway

Mixed Martial Arts - Record: 26-7

There was never any doubt about this pick. A perfect way to kick off the top 10. Signed to the UFC after just four professional fights, Max Holloway was destined for great things. What 'Blessed' has achieved in his career is quite simply out of this world. His resume includes wins over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Anthony Pettis, Brian Ortega, Yair Rodríguez, Calvin Kattar and Jung Chan-sung.

The featherweight star well and truly put his name on the map when he shocked the world after knocking out Jose Aldo - who is widely regarded as one of the best Brazilian fighters of all time - back in 2017.

Holloway backed it up with another win against the legend before defending the title a further two times. However, he became a fan favourite for his willingness to succeed in multiple divisions. 'Blessed' who has never shied away from a challenge, faced Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship. Despite falling short, the 32-year-old won many fans over for the heart he showed throughout the bout.

His sensational knockout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 proved why the former featherweight champion is one of the 'baddest' fighters of all time.

Max Holloway's professional record breakdown 45 fights 26 wins 7 defeats By knockout 12 0 By submission 2 1 By decision 12 6

9 Nate Diaz

Mixed Martial Arts - Record: 21:13

Stockton's finest elite street fighting style has paid dividends throughout his professional career so far. It's impossible to dislike Nate Diaz due to his eagerness to fight anyone, anytime and anywhere. The former welterweight star burst onto the MMA scene at a young age and was quick to establish himself as one of the top athletes in the sport.

While his record suggests that he might not be classed as a 'world-class fighter,' Diaz always answered the UFC's call and was ready to fight at just a moment's notice. His win over Conor McGregor in 2016 rocked the MMA community, and the rematch was just as iconic. Who could forget his bout with Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural 'baddest motherf****r title?' A true pioneer of the sport, Diaz thoroughly deserves a spot in the top 10.

8 Chuck Liddell

Mixed Martial Arts - Record: 21:9

A lot of fans will remember Chuck Liddell for his iconic hairstyle. That said, he knew how to throw hands and was always box office every time he stepped foot inside the cage.

'The Iceman' was never involved in a boring fight - with 14 of his 21 wins coming by way of knockout or submission. His iconic fights with Tito Ortiz will live long in the memory of many hardcore UFC fans. Liddell plied his trade in MMA's biggest promotion just as the organisation was on the rise in its early days. The 54-year-old was a valued member of the company and always managed to attract the interest of many.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion's grit and unique ability to fight the best of the best is why he sits eighth on our list.

Chuck Liddell's professional record breakdown 30 fights 21 wins 9 defeats By knockout 13 7 By submission 1 1 By decision 7 1

7 Jon Jones

Mixed Martial Arts - Record: 27:1:1

Arguably one of, if not the best, fighters to ever step foot inside the UFC cage, Jon Jones has enjoyed a glittering career to date. His only defeat came in 2009 - a disqualification against Matt Hamill. 'Bones' didn't let the setback bother him in the slightest and went on to become a champion just four fights later.

Becoming the youngest-ever champion in the history of the organisation, a lot of pressure was put on 'Bones.' From then on, Jones fought the very best and has gone on to dominate almost every fight since.

The American sensation didn't stop there. Last year, Jones moved up to the toughest division in the company, heavyweight, and won the title after defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. While 'Bones' doesn't have many fights left in him, he will go down as a true legend and his ability and success as an athlete is why he features in our top 10.

Jon Jones' professional record breakdown 29 fights 27 wins 1 defeat By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 Correct as of 21/06/2024

6 Deontay Wilder

Boxing - Record: 43:4:1

For years, Deontay Wilder was the most feared man in boxing. His ability to end a fight in a heartbeat left many opponents in a brutal state. Fans were in awe of 'The Bronze Bomber's' rise to the top of the pile. While he wasn't the most technical of boxers during the peak of his powers, the American had the touch of death in his right hand.

With many highlight reel knockouts under his belt, Wilder is best known for his three mouthwatering bouts with Tyson Fury. Despite losing two of the three clashes, the American came close to handing the Brit the first loss of his career on multiple occasions - dropping him quite a few times.

It's fair to say that he's past his best now. That said, his prime years as a boxer is the main reason why he sits sixth on our list.

Deontay Wilder's professional record breakdown 48 fights 43 wins 4 defeats By knockout 42 3 By decision 1 1 Draws 1 Correct as of 21/06/2024

5 Roy Jones Jr

Boxing - Record - 66:10

Roy Jones Jr's unique style defied traditional boxing. His professional career spanned quite an incredible 33 years and has seen him win multiple championship titles in four weight classes, including heavyweight.

During his best years, fellow all-time greats such as James Toney and Bernard Hopkins could barely win a round against him. To go up a weight class and win a title is impressive, but to do it in four divisions is jaw-dropping and shows you just how good Jones Jr was. Never afraid to back down from a tough challenge, his ability and desire to succeed in multiple weight classes is why the former champion deserves a place in the top five.

Roy Jones Jr's professional record breakdown 76 fights 66 wins 10 defeats By knockout 47 5 By decision 19 4 By disqualification 0 1 Correct as of 21/06/2024

4 Larry Holmes

Boxing - Record - 69:6

Larry Holmes is arguably one of the most underrated boxers to ever fight in the ring. ‘The Easton Assassin’ is often credited with having one of the best jabs in the sport. He was famously a sparring partner for Muhammad Ali until he then became the first man to ever stop him in 1980.

As well as Holmes' breathtaking jab, Holmes - like many people on this list - thrived off big fights and never backed down from a tough challenge. Holmes had other great wins over everyone from Earnie Shavers and Ken Norton to Ray Mercer and Butterbean before retiring in 1981. In a talented stacked division at the time, 'The Easton Assassin’ showed his class and triumphed over many iconic names in the sport.

Larry Holmes' professional record breakdown 75 fights 69 wins 6 defeats By knockout 44 1 By decision 25 5

3 George Foreman

Boxing - Record - 76:5

George Foreman will go down as one of the best heavyweights in the history of boxing. The former two-time world champion holds the honour of being the oldest to ever win the world heavyweight title when he beat Michael Moorer at the age of 45. That alone is enough to put him high up on this list.

Nicknamed 'Big George,' Foreman was a fearsome heavyweight in the 1970s but started his career out with a bang - winning a gold medal in the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games. His most legendary performances were his second-round destructions of Joe Frazier and Ken Norton. To become a heavyweight champion is hard enough, but to do it at 45 proved why Foreman is one of the 'baddest' fighters of all time.

George Foreman's professional record breakdown 81 fights 76 wins 5 defeats By knockout 68 1 By decision 8 4

2 Mike Tyson

Boxing - Record - 50:6:2

'Iron Mike' still holds the record for being the youngest man ever to hold the world heavyweight title thanks to his destruction of Trevor Berbick at the age of just 20. To a generation of fans, Tyson is heavyweight boxing. During the peak of his powers, Mike Tyson was the most feared man in the sport.

Tyson began his professional career back in 1985 and yet will have his 59th professional bout this year when he takes on Jake Paul. While fans are torn about the fight, it's certainly a testament to just how much of an icon he is in the sport.

Mike Tyson's professional record breakdown 58 fights 50 wins 6 defeats By knockout 44 5 By decision 5 0 By disqualification 1 1 No contests 2 Correct as of 21/06/2024

1 Muhammad Ali

Boxing - Record - 56:5

While there may be a few glaring omissions from this list, there's no doubt as to who takes the top spot. Muhammad Ali is without a doubt the 'baddest' fighter in the history of combat sports. One of the most iconic sports personalities of all-time, he earned his stripes by facing off with the greatest fighters of his era.

While there are many fighters who turn down monumental challenges, Ali was never afraid to get in the ring with the best. Known for his charismatic trash talk ahead of his fights, Ali was a smooth operator. With a gracefulness to his lateral movement and a fluidity to his punches, he glided around the ring like few before him at his peak.

Muhammad Ali's professional record breakdown 61 fights 56 wins 5 defeats By knockout 37 1 By decision 19 4