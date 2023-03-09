Baker Mayfield could find himself as an option for the San Francisco 49ers this summer following his stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Albert Breer believes.

The 2022 NFL season was meant to be one of great promise and maybe even redemption for Baker Mayfield. Having managed to turn the Cleveland Browns around from a laughingstock to a team that was at least respectable in some NFL circles, his move to the Carolina Panthers was more or less designed for him to do the same there.

However, things didn’t exactly work out for him with the Panthers either, as after going 1-5, completing less than 60% of his throws, and throwing the same number of touchdowns as interceptions, 6, they decided to get rid of him and he ended up with the Los Angeles Rams.

Whilst with the Rams, he got a little bit better, but wasn’t exactly the knight in shining armour he could have been to help rescue their season, as whilst his completion rate and quarterback rating did go up, and he won his first game with the team in rather dramatic circumstances after coming off the bench, he ultimately went 1-3 as a starter and left his future in the NFL looking rather uncertain.

Luckily, there’s another team out there who have uncertainty of their own that he might just be able to help with.

Baker Mayfield needs to bail out the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers have got some thinking to do when it comes to their starting quarterback for 2023. So far their options stand at Trey Lance, who has been far from impressive during his time in the league and Brock Purdy, who had a lot of success with them last year, but whose injury status might give them cause for concern, not just recovery time, but whether he’ll be the same man when he comes back next year.

And according to Albert Breer, who was speaking on The Herd (starting at 9:12), having spoken to some higher-ups during the recent NFL Combine, there was some suggestion that Mayfield might be seen as the solution to the 49er’s problem:

One that was really interesting that that I heard about from a couple of different people at the Combine was Baker Mayfield. If you think about it Baker Mayfield has experience in that offence having played in it under Kevin Stefanski who learned the offence from Gary Kubiak, who of course is Kyle Shanahan's mentor and helped teach him that offence along with his dad.

And Baker would come in motivated, Baker would probably come in at an affordable rate. And you don't have to hand Baker the starting job to go and get him. You figure now instead of taking two shots at it, you're leaning on either Trey Lance to develop or you're leaning on Brock Purdy to get healthy, you've got sort of a third option there where you'd have a motivated Baker Mayfield who essentially is coming in as the walk on at Texas Tech, the walk on at Oklahoma and we've seen how he's done in those situations in the past.

So that to me was one of the more interesting ones as far as team and player that I heard in Indianapolis was the idea that Baker Mayfield could potentially be a solution for the 49ers.

Are you getting the right Baker Mayfield?

As Breer points out, if put in the right situation where he is motivated and with the chance to improve, you might get the Mayfield that played well enough to be taken #1 overall back in the 218 NFL Draft (although you would have thought that he would have been motivated enough in Carolina), which might be the perfect answer for what the 49ers need this season, especially if the concerns over their first two quarterbacks come true.

But whilst he might come in cheap as Breer also hints at, it would be a gamble with which Mayfield you’d be getting. The one that turned the Browns around, or the one that failed in Carolina? And with a Super Bowl-ready roster already in place, you don’t want to waste the year if Mayfield ends up playing significant minutes.