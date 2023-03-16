The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been slammed by broadcaster Shannon Sharpe for their decision to sign Baker Mayfield this offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to enter a new era this offseason and once again that new era will involve Tom Brady, only this time, unlike two years ago, it will be because they have to replace him rather than bringing him on board as they did in 2020.

Following his retirement, the Buccaneers looked somewhat stuck at quarterback, as the only person that they had on their roster was 2021 2nd-round draft pick Kyle Trask, who has so far only thrown three passes in his NFL career, so they were going to have to go out and bring another person in.

They could have done so in the draft (and they still might), but instead they attacked free agency and brought in Baker Mayfield after his spells with both the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season, a year in which he went 2-8 as a starter, completed 60% of his passes, had 10 touchdowns against 8 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 79 (via Pro Football Reference).

And whilst Brady was certainly not his best last year, he still managed to put up 4,694 yards (3rd most in the league) and throw 25 touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference), so the drop-down in talent is certainly noticeable, and Shannon Sharpe was not going to let the Buccaneers get away with it.

Buccaneers made a big mistake going from Brady to Baker

Speaking on Undisputed, Sharpe slammed the Buccaneers for going after Mayfield and shared concern for the receivers for what they’re about to get themselves into, even going so far as saying that they should request a trade out of the organisation.

Video: Shannon Sharpe rips the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their decision to sign Baker Mayfield:

At least it’s not going to be a long relationship… for now

The fact that Mayfield only signed a one year deal with the Buccaneers does prove that he will at least start out as a ‘bridge’ quarterback, perhaps so they can have time to further evaluate Trask or maybe even look and see what will be coming out of college football in 2024.

He probably knows that, but at least it gives him a chance to exceed expectations if he comes in with a chip on his shoulder and manages to perform more like his peak Browns days, and then he might force them into a decision about keeping hold of him for a little bit longer and maybe turning into the man that can replace Brady in the long run.