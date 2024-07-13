Highlights Mayfield is thriving in Tampa, with a new $100 million deal and a sense of security heading into 2024 season.

After a tumultuous journey post-Browns, Mayfield found a home with the Bucs, leading them to the NFC South title.

Mayfield was embraced by Tampa, and is looking forward to building on success, aiming to keep divisional dominance.

Baker Mayfield's NFL career seemed to be dwindling once the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, and subsequently shipped their former first overall pick to Carolina.

Now, several teams later, Mayfield has settled in nicely with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming off an impressive season and signing a new deal with Tampa this offseason.

Mayfield's deal is worth $100 million over three years, with $50 million guaranteed.

Now, going into 2024, Mayfield has some security and feels a lot better about football in general.

In a recent appearance on the Mike Calta show, Mayfield explained how he's having more fun and feels valued in Tampa.

You're having a lot more fun when you're not getting shipped off to different places like a piece of dirty laundry, I'll tell you that.

After leading the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wildcard round, the challenge for Mayfield will be following that up this season.

How Mayfield Found a Home in Tampa

Mayfield landed in the perfect spot after brief stints with the Panthers and Rams.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After being drafted first overall by the Browns in 2018, Mayfield certainly had some ups and downs in Cleveland. While he went 29-30 as a starter in Cleveland, Mayfield also led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years.

The Browns decided that they would have a higher ceiling with Deshaun Watson, despite his off-field issues.

Here's how Mayfield's career went after being traded out of Cleveland:

Mayfield started six games for the Carolina Panthers, going 1-5 before being waived.

The Los Angeles Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers, with Mayfield going 1-3 as a starter in L.A.

The Buccaneers signed Mayfield to a one-year deal in the 2023 offseason.

This past season in Tampa, Mayfield started all 17 games, leading the Bucs to a 9-8 record. He recorded the best completion percentage of his career at 64.3, and threw for 4,044 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mayfield recorded his first 4,000-yard season in 2023 and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Mayfield reflected on why things have clicked so well in Tampa.

When I got embraced in Tampa, it made a world of difference. I've always played ball to enjoy it. I mean, it is a game. Yes, it is my job, but I love it so much. I've always worn my emotions on my sleeve and, so, let people embrace that, and that's why I'm so excited for having more years to come in Tampa for people to just get to know me a little bit better, truly realize that's not just a show on the field. That's who I am when it comes down to the football aspect. I love it. I'd do anything for our team and our locker room guys know that.

Mayfield's new contract was a great reward for his resurgence last season. Now, the challenge will be following that up.

Mayfield wasn't in an enviable position in Tampa, having to fill the shoes of the recently retired Tom Brady. Brady of course, led the Bucs to a Super Bowl and three straight playoff appearances in his three years with Tampa.

The Bucs had also won two straight NFC South titles, and Mayfield made it three in a row last year.

Mayfield is now looking forward to building on what he started last year, from his chemistry with Mike Evans to reuniting with his old college teammate Sterling Shepard.

I couldn't have been happier with the way it worked out. Obviously getting some of those other guys back and continuing what we were able to build on last year, it just felt like home from top-down how they run it. … I'm so excited to be heading into another season with these guys, for the most part the same group, and just truly embrace that and build the chemistry even more.

Despite winning the last three NFC South titles, the Buccaneers are now listed at +300 to win the division, with the Atlanta Falcons, having signed Kirk Cousins this offseason, pegged as the favorites at -115, according to DraftKings.

Mayfield however, is confident that despite some changes this offseason, this is still Tampa's division to lose:

Let's not get it twisted. The division still runs through us.

Source: Mike Calta

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted. All contract info is courtesy of Spotrac.