Highlights Baker Mayfield's one-year contract with the Buccaneers has worked out better than expected.

Mayfield was brilliant in the Bucs' Week 16 win over the Jaguars.

Tampa Bay is in clear control of the NFC South and could clinch the division in Week 17.

Coming off a 2022 season in which he posted a 2-8 record as a starter with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield didn't generate a ton of interest during NFL free agency.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, needing to replace the retired Tom Brady, decided to take a shot and signed the 2018 No. 1 overall pick to a one-year/$4 million contract. And it's now safe to say that the deal has worked out better than expected for both parties.

Not only is Mayfield having the best year of his career, but he's also kept Tampa Bay in the playoff race these last few weeks.

And in leading his team to a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with yet another outstanding effort, he's now got the Bucs in prime position to win the NFC South, which would add an extra million bucks to his bank account.

Related The Detroit Lions win their first-ever NFC North title with a win over the Minnesota Vikings The Detroit Lions wrapped up their first division title since 1993 with a Week 16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Baker Mayfield was brilliant yet again as the Buccaneers blew out the Jaguars

Mayfield earns an extra $1 million if the Bucs win the NFC South

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a win over the Green Bay Packers in which he became the first visiting quarterback to ever post a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field, Mayfield was brilliant yet again in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

While fellow No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence struggled before exiting the game with a shoulder injury, throwing a pair of picks in the Jags' fourth consecutive loss, Mayfield was interception-free for the third straight game, completing 26 of 35 passes for 284 yards. He tossed two touchdown passes, both of which went to Mike Evans, who had seven receptions for 86 yards.

With their fourth straight victory, the Bucs improved to 8-7 for the season and are now in complete control of the NFC South. That's nothing but good news for Mayfield, who has nine touchdowns against just one pick during the winning streak, as he has an incentive in his contract that pockets him an extra $1 million if Tampa Bay wins the division.

Mayfield and the Bucs are in the driver's seat in the NFC South

The Buccaneers now have a one-game lead on the Falcons and Saints

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers got an early gift in Week 16 from the Rams, who handed the New Orleans Saints a 30-22 loss on Thursday night.

And while the Atlanta Falcons kept themselves in the NFC South race and the overall playoff hunt with a clutch 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Todd Bowles & Co. are still sitting pretty heading into the final two weeks of the season.

But while the Bucs are in control, the race isn't over yet, as they still have a second matchup with the Saints in Week 17, although they'll have the advantage of playing at home.

Tampa Bay, of course, won the first game, 26-9, back in Week 4. They then close out the season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

NFC South Standings Team Overall W-L Division Conference Remaining Games Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 3-1 6-4 vs. Saints, at Panthers Atlanta Falcons 7-8 3-2 4-6 at Bears, at Saints New Orleans Saints 7-8 2-2 4-6 at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

The path to the playoffs is simple. If the Bucs win both, they win the division. And if they beat the Saints in Week 17 and the Falcons lose to the Chicago Bears, the NFC South race is over, no matter what happens in Week 18.

If the race does come down to the final week, Tampa Bay has the luxury of knowing at least one of the teams currently chasing them will lose as the Falcons and Saints play one another.

The stars seem to be aligning for Baker and the Buccaneers. And if they keep playing the way they have been, they could be in line to upset a team or two in the postseason.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.