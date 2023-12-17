Highlights Baker Mayfield earned the first perfect passer rating of his career in the Buccaneers' win over the Packers.

Mayfield set season-highs with 381 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Bucs control their own destiny in the NFC South and win the division if they win each of their remaining games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered their Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers knowing they could take the NFC South title if they won their final four games.

And behind a near-perfect (and historic) performance from Baker Mayfield at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, the Bucs moved one step closer to clinching the division for a third straight season with a 34-20 victory.

Minus a first-quarter fumble that ultimately led to the Packers' first touchdown of the day, Mayfield was essentially flawless in getting Tampa Bay back to .500 for the year.

And with the Atlanta Falcons being upset by the Carolina Panthers, Baker and the Bucs essentially now really only have to worry about the New Orleans Saints, who also moved to 7-7 on Sunday with a big win of their own over the New York Giants.

Baker Mayfield made some NFL history in the Buccaneers' Week 15 win over the Packers

Mayfield recorded the first perfect passer rating of his career on Sunday

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Playing on the road against the Packers for the third time in three years with a third different team, Mayfield torched the Green Bay defense all afternoon.

In each of the last two weeks, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick completed just 14 of 29 passes, but he was far more accurate on Sunday, connecting on 22 of 28 targets, marking his best completion percentage of the season at 78.6%. Mayfield also set season-highs with 381 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Add all that up, and Baker ended his day with a perfect passer rating of 158.3, marking the first time he's accomplished the feat during his six-year career. He also made a little NFL history as he became the first visiting quarterback to ever post a perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field.

Mayfield's previous best was 151.3 against the Falcons in Week 10 of his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns.

And the career day couldn't have come at a better time.

Mayfield and the Bucs control their own destiny in the NFC South

The Buccaneers win the division if they win out

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, if the Buccaneers win each of their remaining games, they win the division for the third straight season.

They actually could have fallen out of first on Sunday, even with the victory over Green Bay, had the Falcons beaten the Panthers, as Atlanta would have owned a slightly better record within the division. But that obviously didn't happen. And the reason Tampa is in first and not New Orleans is due to the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints in Week 4.

Now, Baker and the Bucs are clearly in the driver's seat heading into the final three weeks of the season.

Week Buccaneers Saints Falcons 16 vs. Jaguars at Rams vs. Colts 17 vs. Saints at Buccaneers at Bears 18 at Panthers vs. Falcons at Saints

Sure, they've got a tough matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. But the Saints and Falcons have challenging games as well, so a loss may not hinder them much.

In Week 17, the Buccaneers welcome the Saints for their second matchup of the year. As just mentioned, Tampa Bay won the first meeting, meaning a second head-to-head win may just end things right there and render the Week 18 contest with the Panthers pointless.

But if not, the Saints and Falcons match up in Week 18, which means someone has to lose, which is clearly a plus for Todd Bowles' bunch.

Simply put, the NFC South is the Buccaneers to lose. But if Mayfield continues to play the way he did on Sunday, this race is already over.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.