Highlights Baker Mayfield had a strong season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing 28 touchdowns and leading the team to a playoff win.

The most likely scenario is that Mayfield will stay with the Buccaneers, but if he becomes a free agent, he could generate interest from teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield would be an upgrade to the quarterback position for these teams, who have offensive talent and a competitive roster.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a roller-coaster career. After being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns and experiencing success there, he hit rock bottom in 2022, when he was cut by the Carolina Panthers mid-season.

He was able to boost his stock a little in a few games for the Los Angeles Rams late in the season and ended up betting on himself and signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield will be looking at much bigger contract numbers in 2024. He had a terrific season for the Buccaneers, overperforming his contract more than perhaps any other NFL player in 2023 after winning a QB battle in training camp.

He went on to career highs in yards (4,044), TDs (28), completion percentage (64.3), and had the second-lowest INT rate (1.8) of his career. He also helped the team win a playoff game as underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The most likely scenario is that Mayfield ends up back with the Buccaneers either via an extension or the franchise tag. The Bucs, though, have several high-level free agents and may not be able to prioritize resigning the QB. If he ends up on the open market, here are some teams who could have interest in his services.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Incumbent: Kenny Pickett

2023 Team QB Stats - 63.8 Completion %, 3,163 Yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs, 84.6 Rating

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some of the worst production in the league from the quarterback position last season. 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett and veteran Mitchell Trubisky started the first fourteen games of the season and only produced ten touchdowns against nine interceptions while averaging 193 yards passing per game.

Third-stringer Mason Rudolph started the last three games of the campaign and was terrific, winning all three games and throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions. Rudolph is a free agent and Pittsburgh may resign him, but they also had him for four years and never showed much belief in his abilities.

Mike Tomlin has already said that the team plans on bringing in someone to compete with Pickett. Mayfield would be on the high end of whom the team could add, and the Steelers would have to make several moves to make the cap work.

2023 Steelers Passing Ranks Category Steelers NFL Rank Completion % 63.8 21st Yards 3163 25th TDs 13 31st INTs 9 4th YPA 6.3 21st Rating 82 21st

That the Steelers were able to make the playoffs with such poor quarterback play shows just how good the rest of the roster is. Mayfield would represent a big upgrade for the team and has experience playing in the very tough AFC North.

Like he did with the Buccaneers, Mayfield would have some really strong targets to throw to. George Pickens is a star in the making, he just needs someone who can consistently get him the ball. The quarterback would also have the opportunity to work with elite route runner Diontae Johnson, thunder and lightning backfield combo Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Las Vegas Raiders - Incumbent - Aidan O'Connell

2023 Team Statistics - 62.5% Completion %, 3,380 Yards, 20 TDs, 18 INTs, 80.1 Rating

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garropolo to a big money deal last offseason, but he only played in seven games for the team, throwing seven touchdowns against nine interceptions. Garropolo was brought in by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, who have now been replaced by Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco, and the veteran quarterback will be as well.

Garropolo was benched for Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round rookie, for the final ten games of the season. O'Connell was slightly better than his predecessor, throwing for 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions. His 6.5 yards per attempt, though, point to limited long-term upside, and he may be better suited to a backup role.

Mayfield would have talent to play with if he chose to join the Raiders. The team boasts a true number-one wide receiver in Davante Adams as well as solid secondary options such as Jakobi Meyers. The team has also built a strong offensive line that can keep a quarterback upright.

Las Vegas also recently hired general manager Tom Telesco, who had built talented teams in the past. Even if the Raiders acquire Mayfield, there's a lot more for Telesco and the Raiders to do during the offseason to turn the franchise around after two decades of irrelevance.

In addition, Baker Mayfield has always played with swagger and confidence going back to his days at the University of Oklahoma. He seems like a player who would fit in well as a Raider in Las Vegas, especially on a team coached by the fiery Pierce.

Washington Commanders - Incumbent - Sam Howell

2023 Team Statistics - 64.0 Completion %, 3,725 Yards, 24 TDs, 21 INTs, 81.6 Rating

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had Sam Howell throw the ball a ton in 2023, as the second-year signal-caller led the NFL with 612 attempts. While Howell showed ability and toughness, the results say that he's closer to a long-term backup than a franchise quarterback.

The Commanders have the second pick in the 2023 draft, which is likely to be used on a quarterback by whoever Washington hires as their new head coach. But the trouble is, the team also has depth issues in a lot of other areas. A different solution could be signing Mayfield in free agency and trading the second pick for a wealth of assets.

Sam Howell 2023 Ranks Category Howell NFL Rank Completions 388 T-4th Attempts 612 1st TDs 21 T-15th INTs 21 1st Yards/Attempt 6.4 T-26th Sacks 65 1st

The Commanders have some offensive talent in Terry McLaurin, who made the Pro Bowl in 2022, Curtis Samuel, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. The team also has two selections in both the second and third rounds of this year's draft. Trading down from the second pick would allow them to draft young talent to put around Mayfield.

The Commanders currently have $73 million in cap space, one of the highest figures in the league. If the Buccaneers were to let Mayfield hit free agency, a motivated Washington team could potentially outbid any other suitors.

Minnesota Vikings - Incumbent - Kirk Cousins

2023 Team Statistics - 67.2 Completion %, 4,359 Yards, 30 TDs, 19 INTs, 92.4 Rating

Kirk Cousins has been with the Minnesota Vikings for six years and has been very good for them, making the Pro Bowl in three of those seasons. However, Cousins is coming off a severe injury and is 35 years old, and cutting him could save the team significant cap space.

Cousins was knocked out for the season after seven starts in 2023, and the replacements behind him were mostly bad, though Minnesota did finish in the top 10 in several passing categories, including yards and completion percentage. Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall all drew starts for the team and went a combined 3-6.

The Vikings will have a fair amount of cap room and much more if they cut Cousins. Mayfield is only 28 years old and could be a major part of the team's future and with Cousins gone, they would have the money to pay him handsomely. This would also allow this veteran Minnesota team to remain a playoff contender instead of having to break in a rookie QB.

The Vikings also have something to offer a free-agent QB that most teams don't: arguably the best wide receiver the game in Justin Jefferson. They've also recently acquired a top five tight end in T.J. Hockenson and their rookie wideout, Jordan Addison, showed immense promise as a deep threat this year.

If Brian Flores' defense can become a solid bend-don't-break unit, this team will be able to win a lot of games and compete for the NFC North title (which has suddenly become one of the tougher divisions in football) on a yearly basis with the prolific Mayfield at the offensive controls.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.