Highlights Baker Mayfield will be playing for his fourth team this season after being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft

Ryan Fitzpatrick started for a whopping nine different teams in his career, most in NFL history

Many of these journeyman quarterbacks prove that drafting a quarterback high in the draft does not guarantee success in the pros

Week 1 of the 2023 season saw Baker Mayfield start and get the win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the fourth team he's started for in his six NFL years. Baker joins some interesting names on the list of quarterbacks who have started for multiple teams throughout their careers. While there are several quarterbacks who have played for a wide range of teams, such as Josh Johnson, who is on his 14th different team this season with the Baltimore Ravens, they were not regular starters for those teams.

Baker Mayfield hopes to finally cement himself as an NFL starter with the Buccaneers, but if the past is any indication, it won't be an easy road for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. From Super Bowl champions like Jim McMahon and Nick Foles, to first-round disappointments like Jeff George and Mayfield, here is a look at 10 NFL quarterbacks who got second, and third, and fourth chances to be a starting QB in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield - 4 Teams

There was a lot of pressure on Baker Mayfield coming out of college. He won the Heisman Trophy and ended up as the first overall NFL Draft pick in 2018. However, he also came in with question marks, including his perceived arrogance and immaturity. The real problem came with the fact that the Cleveland Browns drafted him, a franchise that hadn't gone to the playoffs since 2002. All Baker did was lead the Browns to the postseason in his second year. It was not enough, however, and after a couple of injuries, the Browns wanted to make a change.

After Cleveland brought in Deshaun Watson, they traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. His situation in Carolina was just as bad as in Cleveland, as his new head coach was fired midway through the season and Baker ended up traded again — this time to the Los Angeles Rams. He became their starter with Matthew Stafford out for the year and proved that he could still win games as a starter, earning him the chance to replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 9 Teams

Ryan Fitzpatrick played in the NFL from 2005 until he retired following the 2021 season. During his career, he was the one man who represented the term 'journeyman quarterback' more than any other. He played for nine different teams in his NFL career, and unlike guys such as Josh Johnson, Fitzpatrick actually started for every one of those teams. He won a lot but could never hold down a starting job for long. He started three games as a rookie for the St. Louis Rams and then got a chance to start 12 games three years later for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since that time, he served as the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons before moving on to the Tennessee Titans to become their starting quarterback. That lasted for one season, and then he went to the New York Jets where he once again earned the starting quarterback job. He finished his career with three other teams, starting 31 more games in those five seasons before retiring. The reason he never kept a job is simple: he never led a team to the playoffs.

Steve Beuerlein - 6 Teams

Steve Beuerlein was a star Notre Dame quarterback when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders in the 1987 NFL Draft. He was also chosen in the 1995 Expansion Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars came into the NFL and played for the other expansion franchise, the Carolina Panthers, the next season. He was in line to become the starter for the Raiders as a rookie until he suffered a season-ending injury before the campaign started. He would only start 15 games in his next two seasons there.

After holding out the next season, he went to the Dallas Cowboys as Troy Aikman's backup. His play in that role earned him his next starting gig with the Phoenix Cardinals, but that ended after two seasons when he went to Jacksonville, where he was the first starting quarterback in franchise history. He then lost his starting job to Mark Brunell and went to Carolina to serve as Kerry Collins' backup. He ended up starting there in 1997 when Collins went down with an injury, then finished his career with the Denver Broncos, where he started five games.

Matt Cassel - 6 Teams

Matt Cassel was one of several quarterbacks the New England Patriots drafted to back up Tom Brady. Like most of them, he did nothing but hold a clipboard while Brady won Super Bowls. However, in 2008, Cassel got his chance when Brady was injured, and he started 15 games that season. He won 11 of them, earning him a chance to become the Kansas City Chiefs starter the next season. He started there for four seasons, but his last two were mired with injuries.

His career was never the same after those injury-plagued seasons. He went to Buffalo but only lasted for one game before heading to the Dallas Cowboys. In Dallas, he got a chance to start in seven games after Tony Romo broke his collarbone. He then signed with the Tennessee Titans to be the backup but got to start after Marcus Mariota suffered an injury. He then finished his career in Detroit, though he did not start a game there.

Chris Chandler - 6 Teams

When Chris Chandler was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1988, they expected him to be their starting quarterback, but he threw only 10 touchdown passes with 15 interceptions in his first two seasons, so the Colts drafted Jeff George in 1990 and let Chandler go. After a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he started six games, the Bucs traded Chandler to the Phoenix Cardinals. That was where he got a chance to be a legitimate starter again. However, that only lasted for one season before he was benched in his second year there.

He then moved on to the Los Angeles Rams and then the Houston Texans, where he started for two seasons. After nine seasons in the NFL, he finally found success with the Atlanta Falcons. In his second season in Atlanta, Chandler led the Falcons to the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. This earned him a big contract with Atlanta, but he only won 28 of his next 53 games before Michael Vick replaced him. In his last three seasons, he started 15 games for the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Rams.

Kerry Collins - 6 Teams

The Carolina Panthers drafted Kerry Collins with their first-ever pick in 1995. The team expected him to be the face of their franchise for years to come, but it was not meant to be. Collins started for the expansion franchise for its first three seasons before the team released him, and he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 1998. He finished out that season and then went to the New York Giants, where he was their starter for five years. This was where he finally found success, leading the team to the Super Bowl in his second season there in 2000.

By the time he arrived in Oakland to play for the Raiders in 2004, he held several franchise quarterback records for the Giants and Panthers. After two years with the Raiders, he moved to the Tennessee Titans, but his only year there as the main starter was 2008 when he led them to a 13-win season and the Divisional Playoffs. He finished his career in 2011 with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started three games.

Nick Foles - 6 Teams

Nick Foles was a third-round NFL Draft pick in 2012 and his entire purpose was to back up Michael Vick for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, after a Vick concussion, Foles took over as the starting quarterback in his rookie season. He ended up replacing Vick again in 2013 and had a fantastic season, throwing 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions while leading the Eagles to the playoffs. Foles had worse numbers in his second season as the starter but still won six of eight games as a before breaking his collarbone.

Despite his success, the Eagles traded Foles to the St. Louis Rams, and he took over as their starting quarterback in 2015. Foles ended up getting benched midway through the season and requested his release after the Rams drafted Jared Goff. Foles went to the Kansas City Chiefs and started one game in 2016 before returning to the Eagles and winning both the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl MVP in 2017. It wasn't enough to earn him the starting job when Carson Wentz returned, however, and he finished his career with the Jaguars, Bears, and Colts, starting 14 games combined for those teams over four seasons.

Jeff George - 5 Teams

Jeff George was supposed to be a franchise quarterback when the Indianapolis Colts chose him with the first overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. However, he instead turned into a journeyman quarterback who played for seven teams, earning starts for five of them. He threw 46 interceptions in 49 career starts in Indianapolis, of which he won just 14. George then had a clash with team owner Jim Irsay in 1993 and after the season, Indy traded him to the Atlanta Falcons.

In 1995, George finally lived up to his promise when he led the Falcons to their first playoff appearance in four years. Sadly, the next season George had a huge argument with head coach June Jones on the sidelines of a game that was caught on tape, and the Falcons suspended him for the rest of the season. The next year, he went to the Oakland Raiders, where he had his best statistical year. However, Jon Gruden came in as the new coach the next season and George wasn't the right fit. He finished his career on four teams, with his only starts coming for the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins.

Josh McCown - 9 Teams

Everyone talks about Ryan Fitzpatrick as the quarterback with countless opportunities to start at quarterback in the NFL, but Josh McCown has started for just as many teams, with nine. McCown also played for more teams than Fitzpatrick, playing for three other teams for which he didn't make start. The Arizona Cardinals drafted McCown in 2003 as a backup, but he came in at the end of the season to start for the team. This earned him the starting role in 2004, but he lost his job the next season to Kurt Warner.

McCown went to the Detroit Lions and never started and then moved on to the Oakland Raiders where he won the starting job but only started nine games thanks to injuries. After stints with the Dolphins and Panthers where he didn't start, he went to the UFL for one season and then finally got a chance to start again in 2011 when he signed with the Chicago Bears as a backup and took over due to injuries. He got two more chances to start, first with Tampa Bay in 2014 and then with the New York Jets in 2017. In between, he was a backup who filled in as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.

Jim McMahon - 4 Teams

One of the most famous quarterbacks to start for multiple NFL teams is Jim McMahon. That is because McMahon played for the 1985 Chicago Bears, considered one of the best teams in NFL history after winning that season's Super Bowl. However, after seven seasons with the Bears, where McMahon's numbers were average at best, the team traded him to the San Diego Chargers.

The half-blind quarterback's career wasn't over yet. In San Diego, McMahon started 11 games but only won four. He then struggled to get along with the Chargers head coach and the team ended up releasing him after one season. He was a backup in Philadelphia the next year and ended up starting when Randall Cunningham was injured, winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. McMahon got one last chance to start in 1993 when he played for the Minnesota Vikings and led them to the playoffs after winning eight games in 12 starts.

Journeyman QB Breakdown

Player Teams Notable Accomplishments Baker Mayfield (2018-present) Browns, Panthers, Rams, Buccaneers 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Ryan Fitzpatrick (2005-2021) Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Commanders Most teams started for as QB: 9 Steve Beuerlein (1987-2003) Raiders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Jaguars, Panthers, Broncos Pro Bowl (1999), NFL passing yards leader (1999), Super Bowl champion (1992) Matt Cassel (2005-2018) Patriots, Chiefs, Vikings, Bills, Cowboys, Titans, Lions Pro Bowl (2010) Chris Chandler (1988-2004) Colts, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Rams, Oilers, Falcons, Bears 2x Pro Bowl (1997-1998) Kerry Collins (1995-2011) Panthers, Saints, Giants, Raiders, Titans, Colts 2x Pro Bowl (1996, 2008) Nick Foles (2012-2022) Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jaguars, Bears, Colts Pro Bowl (2013), NFL passer rating leader (2013), Super Bowl champion (2017), Super Bowl MVP (2017) Josh McCown (2002-2020) Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Eagles, Texans N/A Jim McMahon (1982-1996) Bears, Chargers, Eagles, Vikings, Cardinals, Browns, Packers Pro Bowl (1985), NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1991), 2x Super Bowl champion (1985, 1996)

