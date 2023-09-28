Highlights Baker Mayfield has had a tumultuous career with eight different head coaches in his first six years in the NFL, making it difficult for him to find stability and succeed.

The Cleveland Browns, who drafted Mayfield as the first overall pick in 2018, had a history of losing and coaching changes, which continued after Mayfield's arrival.

Kevin Stefanski was the first head coach to bring winning results to the Browns, leading them to the playoffs in 2020 and their first winning season since 2007.

No starting quarterback in NFL history has had as many head coaches over their first six years in the NFL as current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. While fans have criticized Mayfield's accuracy issues since coming into the NFL as a former Heisman Trophy winner, he hasn't had a good chance to get his feet under him and succeed in the league.

When a quarterback goes through eight different head coaches in six seasons, it is hard to really get settled in since the system changes every year. It also doesn't help when only one coach in Baker's professional career has a winning record as a head coach in the NFL. Here is a look at all of Baker's head coaches, ranked.

8 Hue Jackson (2018) - 11-44 Overall Coaching Record

One thing about the way the NFL drafts players is that the best player in the draft goes to the worst team in the league. In the best-case scenario, that player will help that team finally break out and find success. However, in many cases, the teams are just bad and have little chance of winning, and that was the case with Baker and the Cleveland Browns when they took him with first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns had not been to the playoffs since 2002, and while Baker would finally lead them back to the postseason in 2020, it wasn't with the coach who drafted him. In three seasons as the Browns head coach, Hue Jackman won three total games, including an 0-16 campaign in 2017. Two of those wins came with Baker in his rookie season before Cleveland canned Jackson midway through the campaign.

7 Matt Rhule (2022) - 11-27 Overall Coaching Record

Matt Rhule was one of several recent college coaching superstars who moved on to the NFL and failed to match their success. Before his trip to the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers, Rhule was the head coach of the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference, where he won 19 games in three seasons and led them to the Sugar Bowl in 2019. He cashed in on that success by moving up to the NFL.

In his first two seasons in the NFL, he coached the Carolina Panthers to back-to-back five-win seasons. In his third season, the Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield, bringing him over from Cleveland, and also signed Sam Darnold. The two quarterbacks competed for the starting job, which Baker won. After flip-flopping between the two, Carolina fired Rhule after just five games and one win. It was the second time Baker went to a team and lost his head coach early in the season.

6 Freddie Kitchens (2019) - 6-10 Overall Coaching Record

In 2019, Balker Mayfield entered his second season in the NFL and was already on his third different head coach. This was Freddie Kitchens, and the team hired him hoping he could lead the talented young team including Baker, Nick Chubb, and an elite defense to the playoffs. After three seasons of abysmal play under Hue Jackson, Kitchens didn't need to do too much, and he didn't do terribly considering his circumstances.

However, in his one season as the head coach, his 6-10 record was another losing mark and the team missed the playoffs again for the 17th straight season. It was also the Browns' 12th straight losing season. By the end, the Browns made wholesale changes, firing Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey, who was only in his second season on the job.

5 Steve Wilks (2019) - 9-19 Overall Coaching Record

Steve Wilks took over as the interim head coach after the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule five games into the 2022 season. With the team looking at a 1-4 start to the season, Wilks pulled off an impressive feat. The team finally found some success and ended up going 6-6 to finish the season with a 7-10 record.

This was actually Wilks's second head coaching job after going 3-13 at Arizona in 2018. However, his 6-6 record wasn't enough to convince the Panthers to bring him back after the season ended.

4 Gregg Williams (2018) - 22-34 Overall Coaching Record

After the Cleveland Browns fired Hue Jackman seven games into Baker Mayfield's rookie season, the team also fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley. The team then promoted defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to the interim head coach position. Losing both his head coach and offensive coordinator, Baker had to finish out the season the best he could and did well considering. The team finished the season on a 5-3 run and Mayfield set the rookie passing touchdown record with 27.

This was Williams's second stint as a head coach, as he also coached the Buffalo Bills from 2001 to 2003. However, his best season was an 8-8 record, so the 5-3 mark at Cleveland was his only winning season. Williams is perhaps best known for orchestrating the New Orleans Saints bounty system as their defensive coordinator in the late 2000s and early 2010s, which earned him a hefty suspension.

3 Todd Bowles (2023) - 36-50 Overall Coaching Record

Todd Bowles is the current head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and is Baker Mayfield's eighth head coach in six seasons. His first experience at the helm was in 2011 as the interim coach after the Miami Dolphins fired Tony Sparano. He went 2-1 and then got a chance to coach the New York Jets. After a debut season with 10 wins, he regressed and only won 14 games in the next three seasons before losing his job.

However, he then came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the new head coach in 2022 and with Tom Brady and coached the team to the NFC playoffs, where they lost to the Dallas Cowboys. With Brady retiring, the Bucs brought in Baker, and he is hoping to lead a team back to the playoffs for only the second time in his career.

2 Kevin Stefanski (2020-2021) - 26-24 Overall Coaching Record

After years of losing and numerous head coaches, the Cleveland Browns finally found someone who could win for them. In 2020, Kevin Stefanski took over as the Cleveland head coach and with Baker Mayfield as his starting quarterback, helped lead Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. It was also their first winning season since 2007 and their best record (11-5) since 1994.

This alone made Stefanski the best Cleveland Browns head coach since their return to the NFL in 1999. He was Baker's fourth head coach in three seasons in Cleveland, but after an injury-plagued 2021, the Browns brought in Deshaun Watson and traded Baker to the Carolina Panthers. Stefanski hasn't had a winning season since 2020, however.

1 Sean McVay (2022) - 61-39 Overall Coaching Record

The best head coach that Baker Mayfield has ever played for came in 2022 when the Carolina Panthers released him midway through the season. After this, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker off of waivers and brought him in to be their instant starter after Matthew Stafford fell to a season-ending injury. His head coach there was Sean McVay, who had just won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Baker was signed midweek and started for the Rams just two days later on Thursday Night Football, leading the team on a jaw-dropping 98-yard, two-minute drill game-winning drive. Baker went 2-3 as the starter for the Rams and McVay said he would love to have him back as a backup to Stafford. However, Mayfield wanted a chance to start, and despite having the best NFL coach of his career in McVay, chose to move on to Tampa Bay in 2023.

