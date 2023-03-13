Baker Mayfield might find himself landing a starting job after all following his recent stint with the Los Angeles Rams, a report has claimed.

If the 2022 season was meant to be seen as something of a redemption project for Baker Mayfield, you would probably grade it at around a C- or a D+ when it came to changing people’s minds about what he can do in the league. Starting the year with the Carolina Panthers, he put up a record as a starter of 1-5, completed less than 60% of his throws, and threw the same number of touchdowns as interceptions at 6 apiece, making it no surprise that they would cut him midway through the season.

He then found refuge with the Los Angeles Rams, and whilst his completion rate and quarterback rating did go up, and he won his first game with the team in rather dramatic circumstances after coming off the bench, he ultimately went 1-3 as a starter and still with a lot of doubt about what his future in the league would entail.

Speaking recently, NFL insider Albert Breer claimed that Mayfield may be seen as a ‘third’ option for the San Francisco 49ers, however it would seem as though he might have found a place that will make him the starter right off the bat, although he’ll have some mighty big shoes to fill when he gets there.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are exploring bringing in Mayfield as a potential starter for their side, as they look to find someone to take over the role from Tom Brady following his retirement a few weeks ago:

The only option the Buccaneers have left on the roster is the aforementioned Trask, who has only thrown nine passes in his NFL career so far.

Baker Mayfield best of a bad bunch of options?

The Buccaneers are set to have something of a major reset this season as they are forced to move away from the Brady situation and into a new era, and bringing in Mayfield would be a good way to keep them afloat for the foreseeable future.

There are a number of options out there, but he should come relatively cheap, with a chip on his shoulder after the way last season went, and at least you have someone on the staff who has starting-level experience in the league whilst you wait for Trask to develop even further. So on the surface, this looks like a pretty solid move for them to be making.