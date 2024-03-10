Highlights The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are investing heavily in their key players before free agency, and they've now re-signed QB Baker Mayfield to a three-year deal.

Mayfield joins Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. as players receiving raises relative to their 2023 salaries.

Mayfield's successful 2023 season and familiarity with new OC Liam Coen make him a long-term asset for the Bucs.

It's an old cliché, but there's a reason why athletes tend to bet on themselves.

Sometimes, all it takes is one good season to convince a team that you're worth a lot of money. "Contract years" have developed a negative connotation since the advent of free agency, mostly because players that parlay career seasons into long-term contracts often fail to live up to the terms of those deals.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a chance that Baker Mayfield's Pro Bowl campaign last season was no fluke, but rather a sign of things to come. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team and the quarterback agreed to a three-year, $100 million extension (with $50 million guaranteed) prior to the start of the legal free agency tampering period on Monday.

With star receiver Mike Evans also signing an extension this week - for two years and $52 million, including $35 million guaranteed - the Bucs have ensured that their offensive core will remain in place for the foreseeable future as they attempt to defend their NFC South crown.

Tampa Bay Spent a Lot of Money Prior to Free Agency

Mayfield, Evans, and Antoine Winfield Jr. all received raises this offseason

On top of Mayfield and Evans, the Buccaneers also franchise-tagged star safety Antoine Winfield Jr. this week. Those three are all under new contracts that will present a significant financial burden on the cash-strapped Bucs, as they entered the day (pre-Mayfield's extension) with just over $22 million in cap space.

The team was middling in 2023, ranking 20th in scoring offense (20.5 points per game) while finishing tied for sixth in scoring defense (19.1 points allowed per game). They lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers, though they did replace him with Liam Coen, a Mayfield-approved candidate.

Coen's recent coaching history is impressive, as he served as the Los Angeles Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 and their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 before taking over their offensive coordinator role in 2022. In 2021 and 2023, he served as Kentucky's offensive play caller.

In that 2022 season, the Rams famously suffered a historic Super Bowl hangover, going 5-12 after claiming the Lombardi trophy the year before. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was hurt in the second half of the season, which led to the team bringing Mayfield in after his disastrous stint with the Panthers.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Baker Mayfield recorded a career high in passing yards (4,044), passing touchdowns (28), and completion percentage (64.3%) in 2023 en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Having worked together before, it should be no surprise that Mayfield wanted to stay in Tampa Bay with a play caller that he trusts.

With their "Big Three" free agents secured, the Buccaneers will have to work around the margins to improve their roster with limited cap space. A productive pass-rusher will be atop their wish list following the team's release of Pro Bowl linebacker Shaq Barrett.

For his part, Mayfield was projected to be the top quarterback on the market this offseason (at least in the non-Kirk Cousins division). His extension removes a viable starting option away from QB-needy teams, and may light a fire under a quiet trade market for Justin Fields.

Mayfield set career highs last season in a number of categories - yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage chief among them - on the way to his first career Pro Bowl nod. He thrived in his first fully healthy season since 2020, showing great rapport with Evans and Chris Godwin, which bodes well for the future of the Buccaneers' offense.

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Stat Mayfield NFL Rank Passing Yards 4,044 9th Passing TDs 28 7th Completion % 64.3% 19th Passer Rating 94.6 12th INT % 1.7% 12th

Now on a long-term deal with a team loaded with vaunted offensive weapons and a familiar play caller, Mayfield should have all he needs to thrive going forward. If the Bucs can improve the rest of the roster around him, they'll be a serious threat in the NFC in 2024.

