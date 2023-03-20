Baker Mayfield has come in for some very harsh criticism from NFL fans following his introductory press conference with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield is certainly someone that has had to deal with a lot of pressure during his time in the National Football League. After being drafted in 2018 with the #1 pick (already setting very high expectations), he was tasked with turning around the Cleveland Browns from a team that wasn’t used to success into a contender, something that he was able to do, even if it did take four years.

He then had to take over the job with the Carolina Panthers in the hopes of stopping a quarterback carousel that had been spinning around for years and hadn’t seen any decent play since the prime days of Cam Newton, and now he has to take on a very difficult taks indeed.

Having signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, he will be tasked with trying to fill the shoes left behind by Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback and player to ever play the sport and the man who brought the Buccaneers back to prominence.

Baker Mayfield ready for the challenge with the Buccaneers

Mayfield though has always been someone with something of a chip on his shoulder, going back as far as his college days, so he has never been one to back down from a fight, something that he was ready to point out during his introductory press conference with his new team.

As quoted by ProFootballTalk, Mayfield spoke about what he wants to bring to the team, but was pretty quick to try and distance himself from his predecessor at the position:

Listen, I’m never going to be Tom Brady. There’s a reason why he’s won so many Super Bowls. He’s the greatest of all time — there’s no doubt about that. I’m not going to try to be Tom. I’m going to be me. That’s what’s gotten me to this point. We’re going to do it differently.

But that’s what makes this league so special. Everybody puts their own touch on it. It’s an honor to follow up somebody like that.

Mayfield’s comments about not going to be Brady certainly caught the attention of a lot of people on social media, who were quick to point out just how ridiculous those comments sounded:

Given how Mayfield operates with a ‘me against the world’ mentality, might not have been the smartest thing for those online to say, as it might have given him enough ammunition to make it through this season, in which case those fans might be sorry they made them.