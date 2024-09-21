Key Takeaways Mayfield stepped up as Brady's successor, leading the Bucs to NFC South success.

Mayfield's laid-back leadership style contrasts with Brady's intense approach in Tampa.

Mayfield has proven skeptics wrong, showing value in being himself with the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only NFC team who have made the playoffs for four straight seasons , and a big reason for that is because of Tom Brady starting for them in three of those seasons.

Brady's three seasons in Tampa resulted in a Super Bowl win, then two straight NFC South titles. When Brady retired for the second and final time in 2023, the challenge for the Bucs was going to be finding his successor.

Baker Mayfield , coming off a tumultuous 12 months, which included him being replaced by Deshaun Watson in Cleveland , to a disappointing stint in Carolina, to a brief return to relevance in Los Angeles, signed in Tampa on a one-year 'prove it' deal, worth just $4 million.

He proved it alright, leading the Bucs to their third straight NFC South title and nearly leading them to the NFC Championship game last January.

So far, Mayfield has followed that with an impressive start to the 2024 season and the Bucs are basking in having a rejuvenated Baker Mayfield leading an offense with personnel similar to the one Brady led. However, Mayfield's approach as a QB, and leader, is a little different than that of no.12.

Mayfield recently revealed what his teammates told him about what it was like during Brady's tenure in Tampa.

'Everybody Was Pretty Stressed Out' By Tom Brady's Intensity

Mayfield's leadership style is more laid back than that of the G.O.A.T.

Obviously, the Brady way worked in Tampa. Mayfield explained on the Casa de Klub podcast that Brady brought an intensity to Tampa that kept everybody high-strung and increased the pressure on everybody.

The building was a little bit different with Tom in there. Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out. They wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football for guys who weren’t having as much fun.

Mayfield and Brady definitely come from very different backgrounds. Brady came into Tampa used to being coached tough by Bill Belichick, and living up to extremely high standards in New England.

Mayfield has certainly had his own share of success, particularly back in college with Oklahoma, but he believes in keeping guys loose and having fun in practice.

Brady's intensity reached the point of mind games, according to Mayfield. Brady wanted to make it clear to teammates that it was his offense, apparently going so far as to deliberately throw an incompletion on a play call he didn't like.

You hear some of the stories about if he didn’t like a certain play call and he didn’t like it throughout the week and they still call it in the game, there might have been a throwaway on purpose or throwing it at the running back or receiver’s feet,” Mayfield said. “There were a lot of mind games going on.

Coming to Tampa as a 42-year-old who had done it all, Brady had obviously earned the leeway to run things as he saw fit.

Will Mayfield's Approach Lead Tampa To Another Super Bowl?

Mayfield believes the Bucs have been having more fun since he arrived in Tampa.

After being discarded by the Browns, then bouncing between teams in 2022, Mayfield walked into a tall task when he signed with the Bucs.

If you're any player, how do you follow Tom Brady? (Ask the Patriots how that's been going for them.)

Brady had the militaristic style, but it was legitimized with his unprecedented track record of NFL success. Nobody else would be able to duplicate that, so the Buccaneers gave Mayfield very simple instructions when they signed him, 'be yourself'.

The approach has worked so far in Tampa, but of course, detractors are going to argue that Mayfield needs to win a Super Bowl before he can compare approaches.

Baker Mayfield's 2023 Stats Record (W-L) Completion Pct. Passing Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 9-8 64.3 4,044 28 10 94.6

Through two games of the 2024 season, Mayfield has completed 73.5% of his passes for 474 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT. He's added 55 rushing yards on eight carries, along with a TD on the ground.

Nobody will ever compare Mayfield to Brady as far as greatness, but perhaps Mayfield just happened to be the perfect guy at the perfect time in Tampa. We'll see just how far he can lead the Buccaneers this season.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.