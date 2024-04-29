Highlights Ballboy 'sent off' in St Mirren vs Rangers match after throwing ball away in bizarre incident.

The referee appeared to make it clear that he wanted the youngster replaced.

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers scored the winning goal, keeping them three points behind Celtic.

A ballboy was 'sent off' after just 10 minutes during St Mirren's 2-1 defeat to Rangers on Sunday in a bizarre sequence of events. The two teams met in the Scottish Premiership's championship group, and it was the visitors who came out on top.

An own goal from James Bolton in the 32nd minute put Rangers in front before Mikael Mandron offered his side a glimmer of hope five minutes later when he equalised. Cyriel Dessers bagged a winner for Philippe Clement's side in the 74th minute to keep the club just three points behind Celtic at the top of the table.

The biggest talking point coming out of the game, though, was the dismissal of the teenage ball assistant just eight minutes into the game. It was a shocking turn of events, and the youngster will likely feel quite hard done by as the decision to remove him from the game so early seemed a little harsh considering what actually unfolded.

Ballboy Dismissed for Throwing Ball Away

He was booed as he left

The youngster was on the sidelines when the ball went out of play, and rather than hand it back to defender Leon Balogun, who had approached him, he threw it to the side. He had held the ball out for the defender, implying he was going to hand him the ball, before he threw it, clearly trying to antagonise the Rangers man. Watch the footage below:

Shortly after the incident, the ball assistant was asked to leave the game by referee Nick Walsh and boos could be heard ringing out in the ground to signal his goodbye, with the commentary team even bringing it up. Interestingly, though, while he was dismissed for not giving the ball back to Balogun, he'd have been punished for doing exactly that in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 'Ball assistants' are typically between the ages of 13-16

What the Rules State in the Premier League

Players are expected to retrieve a ball from the nearest cone instead

The teenager was punished for not giving the ball to Balogun, but new rules in the English Premier League mean he would have been punished if he did hand it to a player. The new law was announced in March and now means players can't get the ball quickly from ball assistants, preventing quick throw-ins or set pieces.

Instead, players are expected to retrieve a ball from the nearest cone and the ball assistant is then expected to replace it with another one for the next time they need one. The rule's introduction was met with a mixed reaction, with some spectators claiming it would encourage players to waste time in the future. On the plus side, though, the new rule will avoid situations like the one between Swansea City and Chelsea when Eden Hazard kicked a ball boy who refused to give the ball back. Whether the rule will be implemented in Scotland remains to be seen, but right now it isn't and that is what led to the ball assistant being kicked out of the match after less than 10 minutes.