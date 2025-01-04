Luke Littler made history on Friday night as he defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace to claim the sport's biggest prize. Littler, 17, became the youngest world champion in darts history with his victory. Ironically, he took that achievement from his opponent, who won his first championship in 2014 at the age of 24 by defeating Peter Wright.

'The Nuke', who lost to Luke Humphries in last year’s final, raced into a 4-0 lead before Van Gerwen answered back with a set of his own. The teenage sensation would carry on his impressive performance, and despite the 'Green Machine' threatening a potential comeback, the Warrington youngster never really looked fazed and would confidently race into a 6-3 lead. Littler would eventually clinch victory in the tenth set of the game and, despite missing his first two match darts, sent the Palace into ecstasy by hitting double 16 to clinch his first world title.

Despite losing, Van Gerwen put in an impressive performance and still achieved an impressive average of 100. He also scored 13 180s, two more than his opponent, and took out the highest checkout of the match, achieving a 132 finish to get his first set on the board. Littler, however, was sensational. The teen sensation averaged just under 103 and had a hugely impressive 56% success rate on doubles. The result means that Littler adds the prestigious Sid Waddell Trophy to his already impressive collection in only his second World Championship campaign.

However, that was not the only piece of silverware he would get his hands on. Shortly after raising the main prize, Littler was also presented with the Ballon d’Art - an award that takes more than a little inspiration from football's Ballon d’Or when it comes to its name.