Football is not just about goals, free-kicks, and dribbles. The game is much more than that, and every year the prestigious Ballon d’Or proves it more. Some of the best players from all over the world work hard every year to even receive the opportunity of being awarded this individual title.

This year’s nominations for the 2023 Ballon d’Or have finally been revealed, and the list is as shocking as it could get. With 12 Premier League players making the list, fans and critics might miss one name, Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ronaldo’s competitors Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland have made the list, and are the two favourites to win the award this year.

The 23-year-old brute force from Norway scored a staggering 52 goals in 53 games for Manchester City this season and is leading the way ahead for City, whereas Inter Miami FC captain Lionel Messi is also a strong favourite this year with his World Cup win back in December.

Out of all the 30 nominations that have been made this year, 12 of them belong to the English Premier League. However, all of these 12 players have performed their best to reach this elite position, but who among them is the best of the best. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have ranked the 12 Premier League nominations from worst to best.

12 Josko Gvardiol

A new signing for Manchester City this year, the Croatian international Josko Gvardiol made headlines last year with his performances at the World Cup with Croatia. The 21-year-old also helped his former club RB Leipzig finish third last season in the Bundesliga with nine clean sheets from 30 matches. Gvardiol is an exciting prospect in the world of football, and his stats already prove that. Relatively new to the Premier League, that's the only reason he finds himself 12th on the list.

11 Andre Onana

The Cameroonian footballer Andre Onana joined Manchester United earlier this year in June. The new signing has been recognised for his contributions to the Italian side Inter Milan last season. Onana took Inter to the Champions League final last season and conceded 36 goals in 41 games. Still a new name in the Premier League, his lack of experience puts him 11th on the list.

10 Emi Martinez

Riding off his glory from the World Cup win with Argentina, Emiliano Martinez is the second goalkeeper in this list. Martinez started in 36 games for Villa last season and concluded with 11 clean sheets and 98 saves. Although, not a remarkable statistic, Martinez deserves to be on the list owing to his outstanding performance in Qatar last year, especially against France in the final, despite conceding three.

9 Bernardo Silva

For the third time in his career, the 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder has made the nominations for the Ballon d’Or, with his previous nominations being in 2019 and 2022. Silva helped Manchester City achieve glory last season and helped them secure a treble. He became a crucial part of City’s success with four goals and five assists in 34 Premier League games. An integral part of Man City’s squad that achieved success, he finds himself in ninth spot on the list, losing out to many of his other teammates.

8 Julian Alvarez

Another Manchester City star, the 23-year-old had a dream season in the 2022-23 campaign. A crucial member of the World Cup winning squad of Argentina in Qatar, Alvarez also helped Man City win the treble with the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup. Co-incidentally, Alvarez also became the first player to win both the World Cup and the treble in a single season. He finished off his Premier League season with 35 games, with 11 goals and one assist.

7 Rúben Dias

Not a surprising name on the list, Manchester City and Portuguese defender Rúben Dias is one of the most deserving names nominated. The 26-year-old starred for City in 26 games and maintained seven clean sheets. Dias has been a vital part of Manchester City’s success recently and finds himself in seventh spot here.

6 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal were inches away from winning the title last season. The Norway international captain Martin Odegaard was an essential part of Arsenal’s campaign. The 24-year-old midfielder stood strong on the ground and became a deciding factor in several of their games. Appearing in 27 matches, Odegaard scored an impressive number of 15 goals with seven assists. The former Real Madrid player finds himself at number six on the list owing to his contributions to Arsenal’s success last season and a UEFA Champions League qualification to boot.

5 Bukayo Saka

The 22-year-old English footballer is the next biggest prospect in the world of football. At just 22 years old, Saka has shown his talent and class. A crucial part of Arsenal’s glory last season, and almost winning the title, Saka scored a total of 15 goals and 11 assists. He also won the 2022/23 PFA Young Player of the Year award making him one of the strongest nominees on the list.

4 Rodri

With a goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League final last season, Rodri cemented his place on this list. The Spaniard joined Man City in 2019 and has been an essential part of the team’s both domestic and international success ever since. Rodri appeared in around 36 games last season and scored two goals and got six assists. With around 2,977 passes created, he became a crucial part of Man City’s success. A shocking statistic that also placed Rodri so high on the list is that he completed more passes and touches than any other player in the league.

3 Mohamed Salah

Although Liverpool finished fifth in the table last season, Salah emerged as one of the crucial players in the squad. His contribution to the team and talent earned him a nomination in the 30-man list for the Ballon d’Or. The 31-year-old Salah scored 19 goals and delivered 12 assists for Liverpool, earning him the number three spot in our list.

2 Kevin De Bruyne

The list is dominated by Manchester City, with several players featured, and they also take the top two spots. The Belgium national team captain Kevin De Bruyne finds himself in the runners-up spot on the list owing to his contribution towards the success of Man City. De Bruyne scored seven goals and obtained 16 assists in the club's title win last season. A senior and experienced player in the squad, De Bruyne paved the way for the youngsters in the team.

1 Erling Haaland

A clear winner, Haaland finds himself at the top of the list. The Norwegian footballer appeared in 35 games for Man City in the Premier League and scored 36 goals with eight assists. He also scored an overall of 52 goals for Man City in 53 games. A magnificent talent in the world of football, Haaland might be the favourite this season to win the Ballon d’Or, but a certain Lionel Messi may disagree.