Highlights The Ballon d'Or nominations have sparked controversy with some surprising omissions, including Marcus Rashford, Alisson, and John Stones.

William Saliba's technical quality and natural reading of the game makes him a worthy contender for a nomination.

Stones' versatility, technical qualities, and impressive performances, including the Champions League final, should have earned him a nomination.

The always contentious Ballon d'Or nominations were released yesterday - and there were some shock omissions. The 30-man shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d'Or was released yesterday, with current holder Karim Benzema set to defend his title on the 30th of October in what is a very competitive shortlist.

As was expected Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland were all nominated for the award. Along with the regulars there are a set of newcomers with Bukayo Saka, Josko Gvardiol, and Jude Bellingham leading the way for what is a new age 30-man shortlist.

For every obvious and surprise nomination, there is always a surprise omission. With social media as eager as ever to chime in with what was wrong and right with the nominations, we have picked 13 players who should have been nominated.

William Saliba

Arsenal set the world alight last season, but just ran out of gas at the final hurdle as form and injuries took over and Man City snatched the Premier League title from north London hands. William Saliba had come off the back of two loan spells in Ligue 1, before being placed into the starting 11 of Mikel Arteta's side last season, and that is exactly where he stayed. With apt comparisons to Virgil van Dijk, the 22-year-old possesses the technical quality needed for an Arteta side as well as a natural reading for the game that sees him rarely struggle. Although a near-flawless season was cut short by a back injury, it is a mystery as to how Saliba isn't waking up a Ballon d'Or contender

John Stones

From one Premier League defender, to ... another. John Stones' position is wherever Pep needs, be it as the six or the ball-playing centre-back, it is a mystery as to how he doesn't have a position on the Ballon d'Or shortlist. John Stones was having himself an incredibly tidy campaign, playing predominately in defence. However, his technical qualities took over and as the season progressed he found himself playing as a six, and almost as an eight in Manchester City's biggest game ever, the Champions League final. This level of versatility matched with immense quality is hard to come by, and any player who starts a season in defence and ends up producing the most dribbles in a Champions League final since Lionel Messi back in 2015, deserves a Ballon d'Or nomination.

Neymar

Neymar is one of the best to have never won the Ballon d'Or, and not only can he not win it, he can't even get a nomination. The Brazilian started just 18 games last season, yet still ended the season with 24 G/A. His output has never been in question, but his reliability has been, and it is yet to be seen if Neymar was available for just a handful more games a season, would he be a Ballon d'Or nominee. However, his World Cup performances paired with his league performances are more than enough to warrant himself a spot on the 30-man shortlist. Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, this could be the end of Neymar and the Ballon d'Or's association forever.

Alisson Becker

Back to the Premier League, and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson found himself not only snubbed from the Ballon d'Or but also the Yashin Trophy, an award he has previously won. Liverpool conceded 47 Premier League goals last season, the most since Klopp's debut season, in what was a very hit-and-miss campaign. However, despite Liverpool's highs and lows, there was a constant last season, and that was Alisson. He found himself with 14 Premier League clean sheets, and an expected 8.5 goals prevented by the end of the season, which was the second-highest in the league. Undoubtedly, one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has ever seen, it is unknown as to how anyone could snub him from the shortlist.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez enjoyed himself one of the more notable breakout seasons of recent times, with his World Cup performances securing himself a £105 million move to Premier League giants Chelsea. The Chelsea midfielder is a World Cup winner, and the holder of the World Cup's Young Player of the Tournament award, two trophies that only a few footballers in history can attach themselves too. Although his Chelsea career is yet to keep up with the momentum of the rest of his career, his performances have been impressive, and a Ballon d'Or nomination should've been expected for the Argentine.

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli was just one Premier League goal away from breaking the record for the highest-scoring campaign for a Brazilian, before an injury cut his season short. The Brazilian notched an impressive 15 Premier League goals and five assists in Arsenal's standout season, and it was Martinelli's flair, tenacity, and never-die attitude that dug Arsenal out of many tough situations last season. Performances so impressive he found himself with a World Cup call-up, Martinelli will feel hard done by to not have been nominated for the award alongside teammates Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Joshua Kimmich

One of the more notable omissions is Bayern Munich stalwart Joshua Kimmich. The German international started 32 games, jotted up 11 G/As, and found himself a Bundesliga winner on a dramatic final day of the season. Kimmich played more minutes than any other Bayern player in the league last season, and has been the complete midfielder for a long time. He was the most efficient passer in the Bundesliga last season, by a considerable distance, as he finds himself being dubbed the Pass Master. Joshua Kimmich didn't have a standout campaign, mainly because he has performed at the same standard for years, this form is expected. His omission is surprising, but not a reflection on Kimmich as a player, who will more than likely find himself nominated this time next year.

Rafael Leao

Much like Kimmich, Rafael Leao felt like a given for the shortlist, and his omission was a huge surprise. The AC Milan attacker earned himself 25 G/A from 35 games last season, and was the club's top goalscorer in the league. With much discussion around his future, he tied himself down to a new contract at the end of the season, which will he see him don the red and black until at least 2028. He had standout Champions League performances, and maintained league consistency, so it yet to be known why the Portuguese international wasn't shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or.

Ederson

If the Ballon d'Or was based on single performances, then Ederson's Champions League display would see him as the easy front-runner, but sadly it isn't that straight forward. However, his omission is still as surprising as some of his saves, as the Brazilian saw himself have another great campaign. One of the greatest ball-playing goalkeepers the Premier League has ever seen, his shot stopping got put into question last season. As the business end to the season arrived, so did Ederson, and he hauled Manchester City across the line to a historic treble. Unlike his Brazilian counterpart Alisson, Ederson has found himself nominated for the Yashin Trophy, however, how he doesn't have a Ballon d'Or nomination alongside that is puzzling.

Ronald Araujo

Araujo isn't a standout with regard to surprise omissions, however, when taking a look at his whole season, it is yet to be seen what more the 24-year-old could have done to justify a nomination. Ronald Araujo did experience a very injury riddled season, totalling just 31 games for Barcelona across all competitions. However, the Uruguayan defender only conceded five goals in the league when on the pitch, a testament to his importance to that Barcelona back line, Ronald Araujo will soon cement himself as one of the best centre-halves in the world, and if not this year, for many years to come he will be a Ballon d'Or nominee.

Bruno Fernandes

One of two surprising Manchester United omissions, Bruno Fernandes will be bewildered as to how he isn't a Ballon d'Or nominee. The Portuguese midfielder has been a completely new player under Erik ten Hag, with his importance to the team truly shining through. Fernandes totalled 29 G/As in all competition for Manchester United last season, and enjoyed plenty healthy cameos for Portugal too. With Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard being nominated for the award, the Manchester United captain should have been a guaranteed nomination, and will surely feel more motivated than ever to outperform his midfield rivals in the coming season, and earn a nomination next year.

Federico Valverde

On the topic of underappreciated midfielders, Federico Valverde enjoyed yet another stellar campaign for Los Blancos, finishing the campaign with a career best 19 G/A in all competitions. Valverde has a knack for providing when it matters, with many clutch Champions League and league performances, he is the reliable midfielder that Carlo Ancelotti loves. In a squad of Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Bellingham, and Tchouameni, Valverde still manages to start games and raise the ceiling each time. It feels like Valverde is on the precipice of something huge, his potential is immense, and another level-raising campaign will see him be a front-runner for a Ballon d'Or nominations next season, as he should have been this season.

Marcus Rashford

GettyImages

The most surprising omission of all is the case of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United attacker finally had the season we have all been waiting for, where glimpses of talent became sustained months of pure brilliance. Still only 25, it feels like Rashford has been around forever, however, his career has been marred with issues on and off the field, meaning he has never truly filled the potential we had all seen. Erik ten Hag has been a huge positive for the England international, with Rashford finishing the campaign with 41 G/A's from 52 games, in all competitions. Those are world-class returns, with only a percentile of players being able to reach such numbers. His confidence in front of goal finally came into play, and he seemed to be playing with no weight on his shoulders. A truly fantastic footballer, it is yet to be seen what more, if anything, Marcus Rashford could do to be nominated, with his 2022/23 campaign being one that people won't forget.