As the fallout from Rodri’s 2024 Ballon d'Or victory continues to linger like a bad aftertaste, football seldom lets a single topic dominate for long. The sport is an around-the-clock drama, always searching for the next big story. As such, after the recent Parisian ceremony broke free from the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stranglehold, fans and pundits are already casting an eye to next year's potential winner as the new era builds a head of steam.

While Vinicius Junior felt he had what it takes to have won it this time around, every player across Europe has a renewed opportunity to use the next 12 months to show they can stand on the shoulders of giants. Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and even the understated wizardry of the likes of Mo Salah will all be determined to achieve the crowning moment of their careers, but the reality is that the door has never been ajar wider for anyone to rise to the occasion and take the sport by storm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since 2008, only three players besides Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or, as they have taken home 13 of the last 16 mantles. But with neither player plying their trade in Europe anymore, Rodri's recent victory seemed to mark the official end of an era.

With such an open playing field, predicting next year's outcome this early feels nearly impossible. However, with guidance from William Hill's latest betting odds, we can begin to sketch a tentative forecast by factoring in last season’s performances and this season’s initial form. Here are the current top 10 contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or according to the bookmakers.

William Hill's current odds for 2025 Ballon d'Or Rank Player Club Country Odds 1. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Brazil 7/2 2. Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 9/2 3. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France 5/1 4. Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 7/1 5. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 10/1 6. Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Poland 12/1 7. Harry Kane Bayern Munich England 16/1 8. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 25/1 9. Cole Palmer Chelsea England 25/1 10. Phil Foden Manchester City England 28/1

10 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Current odds: 28/1

Standing out as the figurehead in a team as painstakingly puzzled together as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is like sipping from a poisoned chalice. The squad is rich in star power, as each member of the dressing room contributes to the intricate web of tactics and flair that drives their lasting success, making the path to becoming a poster boy no small task. Yet, last season, Phil Foden managed to seize that spotlight, carving out his place as a central figure amid the brilliance surrounding him.

He finished as the PFA and Premier League Player of the Season, doing so by achieving his highest attacking output campaign yet. In the end, his 19 goals and eight assists weren't enough to displace teammates, Erling Haaland and 2024 winner Rodri, as the 'Stockport Iniesta' finished 11th. But, this time around, as City eye a Champions League and Premier League double in potentially Guardiola's final season at the helm, his persistence might just pay off in 12 months' time.

9 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Current odds: 25/1

Another Englishman looking to become the first from his nation to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen was clad in glory in 2001 is Cole Palmer. He's among the 9 English Players Most Likely to Win the Ballon d'Or, and for good reason. After not earning enough game time at Man City, he opened up his world with a move to Chelsea in 2023, and it's fair to say he's never looked back once, despite the switch appearing to be a daring one at the time.

Last season, no player contributed to more goals than the Blues' one-man wrecking machine, who scored 22 goals and recorded 11 assists. Helping his case, too, is the fact his form has only gotten better since the start of the 2024/25 campaign. While other English aces show signs of waning, Palmer has helped himself to 12 goal contributions in 10 league appearances as he puts together a compelling case of being the best Premier League attacker right now.

8 Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Current odds: 25/1

Every empire has its king. And as the bastion of invincibility that Jurgen Klopp laid the groundwork for seems to be on course to experience its finest hour under new helmsman Arne Slot, Mo Salah - after seven seasons - has never looked fitter to wear the crown. Now, although his future on Merseyside remains unclear as he's in the final year of his contract, that hasn't stopped him from being nothing short of exceptional.

After 16 games in all competitions, the Reds sit atop both the Champions League and Premier League with just one loss, and that's, in large part, thanks to the pure genius the Egyptian international has pieced together. He has nine goals and nine assists from those fixtures, and after missing out on the shortlist this time around, it's about time he was showered in the praise he has long deserved.

7 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Current odds: 16/1

Where Harry Kane is concerned, individual success has never been hard to come by. But if he was to add trophies to his cabinet, then he'd surely add much more weight to his argument for winning next year's Ballon d'Or. Perhaps there's no better place for the former Tottenham talisman to do just that than whilst mastering his craft at Bayern Munich.

Last season's trophy-less campaign seemed to be a flash-in-the-pan as Vincent Kompany's side look well-equipped to get back on track in 2024/25. Teaming up with Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise in Die Roten's frightening forward line, Kane has all the quivers in his bow to get even better.

6 Robert Lewandowski

Current odds: 12/1

While Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland exist, it'll prove difficult for other strikers to reach their gold standard. But right now, there's no striker in the world better than Robert Lewandowski. The Poland captain was so unlucky not to grab himself a Ballon d'Or in 2019, before the COVID pandemic robbed him of the opportunity again in 2020.

That hasn't taken the shine away from the 36-year-old, though. In 13 La Liga matches so far, he has never looked better, scoring 14 times as Barcelona sit six points above Real Madrid in the standings. Like a fine wine, some would say, while others would argue he's remained at this level throughout, and such a remarkable start to this term was always on the cards.

5 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Current odds: 10/1

Not only is Jude Bellingham the best young Englishman in the country, but given that he finished third in the 2024 Ballon d'Or standings, he is arguably the country's best player full stop.

After leading Real Madrid to glory in La Liga and the Champions League - boasting an outrageous 23-goal haul from midfield in his debut season – as well as helping England reach the final of Euro 2024 - he has dropped off in his second season with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe supposedly impacting his ability going forward. Regardless, he still remains number one in the eyes of those hailing from his nation, and his brilliance surely can't go missing for too much longer.

4 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Current odds: 7/1

It's crazy that, after 17-year-old Lamine Yamal won the 2024 Golden Boy award, he no longer seems anywhere near the conversation for next year's same mantle. That is because, instead, he's messing with the big boys, and is in line for a Ballon d'Or nomination instead.

Ronaldo Nazario, at 21 years and 96 days old, is the youngest to win the prize up until this point, but Barcelona's teenage sensation has every chance of smashing that record, just as he has done with many other milestones. The speedy winger was the youngest player to score in a European Championship knockout round over the summer as he played a crucial part in Spain's eventual triumph, and this season, with five goals and seven assists in 10 La Liga outings, it's astonishing he's still a year away from being able to have a drink in most countries.

3 Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Current odds: 5/1

A recent omission from the French national team, a clear disliking of his new surroundings at Real Madrid, and an ego bigger than his current on-pitch contributions - onlookers to Kylian Mbappe's demise since he finally made the move to Spain over the summer will have a funny feeling his current odds for next year's Ballon d'Or will quickly drop.

Mbappe, who scored 256 times for Paris Saint-Germain across 305 appearances, has six goals in 10 La Liga appearances so far, which ordinarily is not a bad return for a player in their first campaign with a new club. But in a stadium steeped in such timeless glory, expectations are always that much higher - especially when 50% of those goals have come from the penalty spot.

2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Current odds: 9/2

By the standards Erling Haaland set in his first season at Manchester City, his follow-up campaign may have seemed a little underwhelming - even though he still claimed the Premier League Golden Boot. However, he has come out flying this season, and few players have started as dominantly as him.

Having already reached double digits domestically in no time at all, the former Borussia Dortmund man is on a mission to beat the aforementioned Mbappe in their race to become the first of the pair to win the Ballon d'Or. As far as next year's award goes, it’s the City striker who currently leads that battle as, in a world where robot lifeforms are a genuine thing, Haaland proves he might just be walking machinery himself.

1 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Current odds: 7/2

After refusing to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2024 upon finding out he wasn't going to win the award, Vinicius Jr may have to wait one more year before being crowned the first Brazilian since Kaka to claim the prestigious trophy. It is understandable why the winger was caught off guard by the fact he didn't win in the most recent go-around. After all, he had been the favourite even on the day of the gala.

It wasn't meant to be for Vinicius, but if he can put in another campaign that is on par with or exceeds what he has done in the last couple of years, he may very well be the front-runner in 12 months' time, just as he is right now.