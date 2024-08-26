Key Takeaways The Ballon d'Or dream team was selected in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Voted by 170 journalists worldwide, it celebrated the 11 best players of all time.

They also created second and third teams which included players who just missed out.

Every year, the Ballon d'Or grabs the world's attention by crowing the best player of the year. In 2024, it looks increasingly likely that Vinicius Junior will win it, after he scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. It's a dream come true for most players.

However, in 2020, France Football - who run the award - decided to celebrate the sport's history by producing the 'Ballon d'Or dream team'. In essence, it crowned the best football team possible, using players from across different eras to create a side that would surely be unbeatable.

For the players who were chosen, it marked an opportunity to truly say they are one of the greatest players of all time. Voted by fan polls and a pool of journalists, we have outlined all you need to know about the Ballon d'Or dream team from 2020. Never-ending greatness.

What the Ballon d'Or Dream Team Was

11 greatest players of all time in one team

Close

Taking place during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which saw the main Ballon d'Or ceremony cancelled, France Football still wanted some form of award that could take place virtually. Their dream team was exactly that. They produced a list of 10 players per position, all of whom were world-class in their careers.

From this, the best team of all time was created. Lev Yashin started in goal. He won the Ballon d'Or in 1963 and was famous for helping the Soviet Union reach the top of professional football. In defence, there was a slightly more modern look to the side, with Cafu being chosen as the right-back, alongside Paolo Maldini on the left, whilst Germany's Franz Beckenbauer solidified the position as the main centre-back. The compulsory formation for the team was a 3-4-3, but there had to be one right-back and a left-back in the backline to make it fair.

Meanwhile, in the middle of the park, Xavi and Lothar Matthaus, two of the greatest midfielders of all time, were crowned the most defensive stars in the team, whilst they partnered with Diego Maradona and Pele. The latter duo were very rarely midfielders during their careers — they almost always stayed in the final third — but to fit the best team possible together, some imagination had to be used.

Meanwhile, the final third had no surprises either. Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest Portuguese player ever, Lionel Messi, the best Argentine player in football history, and Ronaldo Nazario, the most talented Brazilian player of all time, combined with one another.

No one could have any doubts about that front line, with over 1000 goals scored combined, which would have sent fear into any defender if they played with one another. It did mean the likes of Gerd Muller and Eusebio missed out, though, highlighting the strength and depth of the side.

Ballon d'Or Dream Team Position Player Nationality Goalkeeper Lev Yashin Soviet Union Right-back Cafu Brazil Centre-back Franz Beckenbauer Germany Left-back Paolo Maldini Italy Midfielders Xavi Spain Lothar Matthaus Germany Diego Maradona Argentina Pele Brazil Right winger Lionel Messi Argentina Striker Ronaldo Brazil Left winger Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

Who Voted for it

Journalists from around the world had their say

In the same fashion as the Ballon d'Or every season, it was selected by 170 of the best journalists from around the world. Each nation had one journalist representing them, providing fairness around the world. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the whole event was drastically different to usual — and it only took place due to the original Ballon d'Or ceremony being cancelled.

Unfortunately, we have never been able to see an official list of whom each journalist voted for but, those with the most votes were selected for each team. Facing any of three teams selected would have been a daunting prospect for anyone.

The nominations for the dream team took place from the October 5th, 2020 through to the 19th October 2020. This meant that there was enough time for the best list to be selected, whilst the final selected teams were announced on the 14th December 2020.

Second and Third Teams

Brazil had four players in the second team