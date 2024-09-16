Key Takeaways The Ballon d'Or is perceived to be the most prestigious individual award in football.

History traces back to French origin & has evolved from Europe-centric to global scope.

The voting process has changed, emphasising performance, success, and fair play.

The Ballon d’Or is the most sought-after and respected individual award in the sport of football. It is an annual award that is given to the player who is deemed to have been the best footballer in the world during the previous season.

While several individual trophies are regarded as prestigious, such as the FWA Footballer of the Year or UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award, the Ballon d’Or is a level above these other trophies and is considered the World Cup of personal accolades. Recipients of the award have their names etched in history alongside the greatest players to ever play the game. But what is it that makes the Ballon d’Or so special, and how did it become the most prestigious award in football?

History of the Award

The Ballon d’Or award has been around for over half a century

The first Ballon d’Or award was given out in the mid-1950s by the reputable French magazine ‘France Football’ to the football player deemed to have been the best football player from Europe over the previous twelve months. English football legend Stanley Matthews became the inaugural recipient of the Ballon d’Or, narrowly beating Real Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stefano by 47 votes to 44, and received the award on 18th December 1956.

The idea for the award came from French sports journalists Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran, with the name Ballon d’Or translating to ‘Golden Ball’ in French, hence the design of the trophy.

Originally, only players from Europe were considered eligible for the trophy, and it was commonly known in the sport as the ‘European Footballer of the Year’ award. In 1995, the pool was expanded to include footballers from any national heritage that had competed in a European league over the previous year, before being extended further in 2007 to include players from anywhere in the world.

Between 2010 and 2015, the award was briefly known as the ‘FIFA Ballon d’Or’ after merging with FIFA’s World Player of the Year award. But by 2016, the two trophies had reverted to being separate awards, with France Football’s award keeping the ‘Ballon d’Or name, while FIFA’s annual individual trophy is now known as ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Player' award.

Who Decides the Winner

The voting panel for the award has varied over the years

For the fifty years following the inception of the award, up until 2006, the winner was decided by a panel of journalists. From 2007 until 2015 coaches and captains of national football teams were also permitted to cast their votes before it reverted to just journalists in 2016.

Media personnel from all over the world were eligible to vote in the past, but in 2022 ‘France Football’ restricted their pool of voters to 100. This pool is made up of one journalist per nation from the top 100 countries in FIFA’s world ranking. The organisers also changed the window in which players should be judged, basing it on their achievements throughout a football season rather than over a calendar year, as it had been previously.

After criticisms of its voting process, accusing the award of being a “popularity contest” that favours attacking players, there were also amendments made to the criteria that should be considered during the vote. The panel are now asked to base their choices on the following aspects:

Individual performance over the previous season

Team success over the previous season

Player behaviour and fair play during the season

Each journalist then uses the outlined criteria to rank their top five picks from a shortlist made up of 30 players with points assigned to each ranking. The player that amasses the most total points across the 100-person voting panel is then named the recipient of that year’s Ballon d’Or trophy.

Other Individual Awards

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony is about more than just the eponymous trophy. A variety of other individual awards have been handed out over the years.

The Ballon d’Or Féminin was introduced in 2018 to recognise the best-performing female player from the previous season, while the Yashin Trophy (named after legendary goalkeeper and winner of the 1963 Ballon d’Or, Lev Yashin) was established in 2019 and awarded to the best goalkeeper of the season.

The Striker of the Year was first awarded in 2021 and is presented to the highest-scoring player of the season, with goals for both club and country being considered. Following the death of iconic German striker Gerd Müller in August 2021, the award was renamed the Gerd Müller trophy.

‘France Football’ also presented a ‘Football Player of the Century’ award in 1999, which was voted upon by previous Ballon d’Or winners. However, only 30 of the previous 34 recipients of the award voted, since Lev Yashin had died in 1990 and Stanley Matthews, Omar Sívori and George Best all refused to vote.

Some of the players that did vote also failed to complete their voting forms correctly, but that was deemed irrelevant as Pelé received 17 first-place votes and over double the number of total points as second-placed Diego Maradona, and was the clear winner of the ‘Football Player of the Century’ vote.

The Modern Era

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the award in the 2010s

The modern era of the Ballon d’Or award has been dominated by the historical careers of all-time footballing legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The iconic pair were head and shoulders above much of their competition during their prime and shared 13 out of 15 Ballon d’Or awards between 2008 and 2013 - there was no award handed out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Messi-Ronaldo debate will likely continue for years to come, Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record 8 times, most recently in 2023 following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win in Qatar. He is also the only player to win the award at three different clubs (Barcelona, PSG & Inter Miami) and the only player to win while playing outside of Europe. Ronaldo has received the Ballon d’Or trophy 5 times and holds the record for the most nominations with an incredible 18, as of 2024.