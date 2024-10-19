Key Takeaways The Ballon d'Or trophy is not made of solid gold but contains 5kg of 18-carat gold.

The iconic design of the trophy has remained largely the same since it was first introduced in 1956.

Recipients of the award do not get to keep the trophy, but instead receive a replica version.

The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious individual award in football. The annual trophy is awarded to the best player of the season, as voted by a panel of sports journalists.

The award was created by the French magazine ‘France Football’ and is widely regarded as the most respected trophy of its kind. Since its inception in 1956, the Ballon d’Or has been awarded to some of the most iconic names in the history of the sport, from the likes of Eusebio and George Best to modern day greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

We will now take a closer look at the reputable award, revealing the manufacturing process, the iconic design and how much the Ballon d’Or trophy is worth.

The ‘Golden Ball’

The Ballon d’Or trophy was invented by French sports journalists Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran and the name translates into English as ‘Golden Ball’. The design of the trophy reflects the name and consists of a golden football sitting upon a gold brass plate.

Although the actual trophy is not made of solid gold, it does contain around 5 kilograms of 18-carat gold. The award consists of two brass plates that are soldered together into the shape of a football and filled with a wax-like material before being bathed in the gold. The ball sits atop a block of pyrite, also known as fool’s gold due to its likeness to gold, but it is far less valuable, and the whole thing rests on a golden brass plate.

The ball and base together measure up to 31 centimetres in height and is 23 centimetres wide. The estimated weight of the trophy is around 7 kilograms. The manufacturing process is said to take up to a hundred hours to complete with work on each award beginning six months prior to the award ceremony.

Ballon d'Or Trophy dimensions (Approx) Height 31cm Width 23cm Weight 7kg

The Iconic Design

Remained largely the same since 1956

The first edition of the Ballon d’Or trophy was designed by Mellerio dits Meller, a French jeweling house, and was similar to the current day award in terms of the idea, although it was smaller and more basic in design. The very first Ballon d’Or trophy was presented in December 1956 to the inaugural winner of the award, England and Stoke City legend Stanley Matthews.

The trophy was redesigned by Francois Mellerio in the early 1980s and has remained largely the same since it was first introduced in 1983. French footballing great Michel Platini became the first player to receive the new-look trophy when he received the award at the 1983 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Ballon d’Or Trophy Value

The award givers offer no monetary benefit to the winners

It is nigh on impossible to put a monetary value on the Ballon d’Or trophy as it is considered a priceless commodity by many within the sport of football. However, in terms of the materials used in the manufacturing of the award, its estimated worth is believed to be around €3,000 (approximately £2,500). Due to the award’s overall prestige and standing in the fabric of footballing history, the inflated value of the trophy could increase to around €500,000 (approximately £418,000).

Recipients of the award do not get to take home the iconic trophy but are instead presented with a replica version of it. Each year’s award is engraved with the logo of ‘France Football’ - the creators of the trophy - as well as the year and name of the winner.