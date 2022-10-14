Highlights Journalist Hafiz Marikar made controversial Ballon d'Or voting choices in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

He regularly snubbed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Marikar clearly preferred to go with his own instincts instead of following the crowd and voting for more obvious picks.

Every year, the greatest individual award in football is handed out - the Ballon d'Or. One hundred journalists from the top 100 UEFA Nations will vote for who they think were the best five players over the past season (no longer across a calendar year) from a shortlist of 30 players. The first pick with get six points, the second pick will get four points, the third pick will get three points, the fourth pick will get two points and the fifth pick will get one point.

As of 2023, Lionel Messi has the record for the most Ballon d'Or wins (eight). The Argentine superstar helped his nation win the World Cup in 2022, cementing his status as the world's greatest player. As such, he was a deserving winner. However, it's not always quite so clear-cut.

With that in mind, it's always interesting to see how each of the journalists votes. France Football actually cut down the journalist list to 100, where previously as many as 176 nations were represented in the vote. And perhaps Sri Lanka’s Hafiz Marikar is to blame for the reduction.

That's because the Daily News journalist earned a reputation for some rather questionable votes during the 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions.

Marikar's Votes in 2017

Snubbed Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for Leonardo Bonucci

Marikar first went rogue in 2017 when he completely ignored runaway winner Cristiano Ronaldo and second-place Lionel Messi. He didn't even vote for Neymar, who finished third. The best he managed was a solitary point to Harry Kane, who ended up in 10th.

Ronaldo had helped Real Madrid win the Champions League by scoring twice in the final against Juventus, He also scored 25 goals in 29 league games as Real won their first La Liga title since 2012. But all that wasn't good enough for Marikar. Instead, he looked towards a defender in Leonardo Bonucci. To be fair, the Italian helped Juventus to a league and cup double while they also reached the Champions League final. Bonucci ended up with 14 points meaning he picked up eight points from the other 175 journalists.

Marikar's Votes in 2017 Rank Player Actual Ranking 1. Leonardo Bonucci 21st 2. David de Gea 20th 3. Radamal Falcao 24th 4. Eden Hazard 19th 5. Harry Kane 10th

Marikar's Votes in 2018

Much love for Eden Hazard

Marikar once again ignored the clear winner - Luka Modric. Credit to him for actually picking someone with a chance of winning in Ronaldo - although placing him 4th is baffling in itself. The four points Roberto Firmino was awarded by Marikar were the only points he picked up during the entire vote. For the first time since 2007, a player other than Messi or Ronaldo won the award and it was Modric – one of Real Madrid's all-time greats – for his role in helping Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final. The midfielder also helped Madrid win their third consecutive Champions League trophy.

But what did Hazard do in Marikar's eyes to be voted as No.1? The Belgian scored 12 goals and registered four assists in the Premier League for Chelsea - although they finished fifth during the 2017/18 campaign. He scored three in the World Cup as Belgium finished third, while he scored the only goal of the game to help Chelsea win the FA Cup against Manchester United. The now-retired winger finished with 119 points, suggesting plenty of other journalists picked him in their top fives too.

Marikar's Votes in 2017 Rank Player Actual Ranking 1. Eden Hazard 8th 2. Roberto Firmino 17th 3. Paul Pogba 15th 4. Cristiano Ronaldo 2nd 5. Harry Kane 10th

Marikar's Votes in 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold picked at no.1

Perhaps Marikar's strangest set of votes yet. His top three votes finished 19th, 20th and 18th respectively which sums up just how wayward his ranking was. In 2017, the Ballon d'Or was a straight shootout between Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk with just seven points separating the pair.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2017 Ballon d'Or was so close that if Marikar had selected Van Dijk in first instead of Alexander-Arnold, the Ballon d'Or would have gone to the Dutchman over Messi.

Unsurprisingly, he ignored the two favourites - and Ronaldo in third - and went hipster once again. The 'best' pick of the lot was Robert Lewandowski in eighth place. The Polish forward has the sixth most amount of points in Ballon d'Or history but has never won the award.

Alexander-Arnold only picked up eight points during the vote meaning that only a maximum of two other journalists would have picked him - and in fifth place. No other journalist picked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, either. In fairness, Alexander-Arnold did have a decent season, registering 12 assists in 29 games in the Premier League. He also helped Liverpool win the Champions League while they narrowly missed out on Premier League glory but he was never a likely Ballon d'Or winner.