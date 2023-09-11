Highlights The Ballon d'Or, the biggest individual prize in football, has been won by players from 20 different countries, with only nine nations producing multiple winners.

Notable winners include George Best from Northern Ireland, Dennis Law from Scotland, and George Weah from Liberia.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the award in recent years, with only two other players winning it since 2008.

The Ballon d'Or has been viewed as the biggest individual prize a football player can win since the award's inception in 1956.

There have been players from 20 different countries to have got their hands on the aforementioned prize, although only nine of those nations have produced more than one winner. It also has to be noted the Poland is very unlucky to miss out on this list due to Robert Lewandowski not being awarded a Ballon d'Or in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the award from happening. The striker was the firm favourite to be the winner for that year after some very impressive displays for Bayern Munich.

Recent history of the award has been a tale of two players largely, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi having a strangle hold on the Ballon d'Or for the majority of the past two decades. Both men have been at the very top of the game with only two other players having claimed the accolade since 2008.

So, we take a look at all the different nations to have a Ballon d'Or winner in the history of the award and rank them from least to most.

20 Northern Ireland - 1

Manchester United legend, Geroge Best, is the only Irish player to have scooped this big honour, with the winger winning the 1968 version of the prize. His incredible displays for the Red Devils helped the side to a European Cup triumph after a 4-1 win over Benfica in the final. Best unfortunately passed away in 2005, but is still fondly remembered as an icon of the sport.

19 Scotland - 1

Another former Man United star to have won a Ballon d'Or is Dennis Law. The Scotland international is the only man from his country to win the award despite players such as Kenny Dalgleish and Graeme Souness being rated extremely highly from their playing days. Law scored almost 200 goals for the Old Trafford outfit, before returning to rivals, Man City to close out his illustrious career.

18 Liberia - 1

George Weah won the Ballon d'Or shortly after signing for Italian giants, AC Milan, in 1995, following a very successful spell at Paris Saint-Germain in which he was the top goalscorer in the 1994/95 season of the Champions League with seven goals. The forward beat Jurgen Klinsmann and Jari Litmanen to the prize, with the two players finishing second and third that year respectively.

17 Hungary - 1

Two famous Hungarian soccer players (L-R) Florian Albert and Lajos Tichy.

Many modern football fans would most likely cast a guess at Ferenc Puskas as the sole Hungarian winner of the Ballon d'Or. After all, the former striker now has a goal of the year award named after him due to his own ability in front of goal. However, it was actually Florian Albert - who spent his entire career playing for Ferencvaros - that claimed the accolade in 1967. He scored 256 league goals in only 351 appearances.

16 Denmark - 1

Despite his side, Borussia Mönchengladbach, eventually losing the European Cup final against Liverpool in 1977, Allan Simonsen was a big part of the European campaign and even scored in that very final on his way to being named the best player in Europe. He won European silverware for the German club and Barcelona in his career.

15 Ukraine - 1

Brailian icon, Ronaldinho, and former Portuguese midfielder, Deco, both had to settle for podium finishes behind Andriy Shevchanko in 2004 as the AC Milan striker finished as the top scorer in Serie A during the 2003/04 season. He found the net 24 times in only 32 league appearances as his team went on to win the Scudetto and Super Cup. The years to come were not necessarily as prosperous as Shevchenko missed a vital penalty in the Champions League final loss to Liverpool in 2005, and then went on to have a largely unsuccessful stint at Chelsea in the Premier League.

14 Czech Republic - 1

Pavel Nedved was actually the second player to have been born in the country of the Czech Republic to win a Ballon d'Or, yet is technically the only player in the history of the country to be crowned the winner. Playing for Juventus at the time, the winger beat Thierry Henry to the individual prize despite the Frenchman performing heroics for Arsenal at the time which just puts into perspective how imperious Nedved was that year.

13 Czechoslovakia - 1

Sepp Blatter (L) congratulates Czech legendary midfielder Josef Masopust on his 80th birthday

In 1962, Czechoslovakia was still a nation and Josef Masopust was the only player to win the award while that was still the case. Masopust was playing for Dukla Prague in his home country at the time of his reception of the prize, and he was also a big part of the Czechoslovakia side that reached the final of the World Cup in 1962, as his side unfortunately tasted defeat at the hands of Brazil.

12 Bulgaria - 1

Bulgaria has produced several talented football players over the years, with Dimitar Berbatov likely to standout in the minds of modern-day Premier League fans. However, very few have ever been considered for a Ballon d'Or in the history of the competition. Hristo Stoichkov did buck that trend in 1994 when playing for Barcelona, as he not only put himself in contention, but actually went on to win the whole thing.

11 Croatia - 1

One of the two players previously mentioned to have broken up the dominant era of Ronaldo and Messi is Luka Modric of Croatia. A Champions League success coupled with a World Cup final appearance were huge contributing factors for this win as Modric was absolutely vital for both club and country throughout the year. It was a refreshing sight to behold with a new name being given their time in the limelight for some commanding performances.

10 Argentina - 1

Argentina may have only one Ballon d'Or winner to shout about, but that one player is potentially the greatest to have ever played the sport, Messi. The little magician has won the award a staggering seven times, which is as many as any nation has been able to claim through multiple players. Four of those successes came in successive years between 2008 and 2012, a period of time in which Messi was the heartbeat of one of the most dominant Barcelona sides we have seen.

9 Spain - 2

The second ever winner of the prize was Alfredo Di Stefano of Spain, after previously finishing second best in the first year of the award. The iconic forward even repeated the feat only two years later as the most decorated spell of his career - at Real Madrid - was rewarded in the right manner. The year after Di Stefano scooped the award for a second time, his compatriot - Luis Suárez (no, not that one) - became the second Spaniard to win it.

8 Soviet Union - 3

As with Czechoslovakia previously, this comes down to the time in which these players won the Ballon d'Or as of course, the Soviet Union is no more in the modern day. Goalkeeper Lev Yashin was the first of these three players to put his name up in lights of the award while plying his trade for Dynamo Moscow. The other two Soviet Union players to have got their hands on the prestigious award played for Dynamo Kyiv, with Oleg Blokhin and Igor Belanov being recipients of the prize.

7 Portugal - 3

Ronaldo is the biggest contributor to Portugal's seven total Ballon d'Ors as the former Real Madrid and Manchester United talisman has five to his name currently. He falls two short of Messi's haul, but his compatriots Luis Figo and Eusebio make up that difference during their spells at Real Madrid and Benfica respectively.

6 Netherlands - 3

Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten both won three Ballon d'Ors which is an extremely impressive feat that has been overshadowed by the recent brilliance of previously mentioned stars. Both men were sensational forwards during their peaks and even both managed to win back-to-back awards. Cruyff was at his best for both Ajax and Barcelona and Van Basten was sensational for Ajax also, but only won his Ballon d'Ors during his time with AC Milan. Another player to have been playing their football at the San Siro when being awarded the prize was Ruud Gullit, who had recently signed for the Italian giants.

5 Brazil - 4

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Brazil somewhat took over the Ballon d'Or with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Kaka all making their mark. The former even finished first in the ranking on two separate occasions in both 1997 and 2002 after his World Cup heroics. Ronaldinho and Kaka were mesmerising midfielders that were rightly honoured in 2005 and 2007 respectively while Rivaldo's impressive wing displays earned him the award.

4 England - 4

Stanley Matthews was the first man to win the award with the Blackpool man just edging past Di Stefano to come out on top. Kevin Keegan won back-to-back Ballon d'Ors during his time in Germany with Hamburg after his record move at the time. Bobby Charlton of course was named as the winner as England claimed the 1966 World Cup famously and Michael Owen was the most recent from the country to win the prize in 2001 as a young star at Liverpool.

3 Italy - 5

Attacking players have for the most part been the main winners of the Ballon d'Or in its history, and this is proven by Italy with four of the five winners from the European nation being attack minded players. Roberto Baggio, Gianni Rivera, Omar Sivori and Paolo Rossi are the names in question and Fabio Cannavaro is the only defender from the country to win the award after leading his nation to a World Cup win in 2006.

2 Germany - 5

To this day, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is still considered one of the greatest players to be produced by Germany and his two Ballon d'Or successes go some way to proving this. Lothar Matthaus and Matthias Sammer proved that more defensive minded players can be recognised in the world of football with their displays in the engine room being honoured. Gerd Muller and Franz Beckenbauer were the two other Germans to claim the accolade with the latter winning it twice.

1 France - 5

Michel Platini is one of only five men to have ever won three Ballon d'Ors and the Frenchman even did this in three successive years which is an extremely impressive achievement. The current holder is Karim Benzema, who won in 2022 while at Real Madrid to make it seven overall wins of the award for France. Zinedine Zindane, Jean-Pierre Papin and Raymond Kopa are the three other men to make up the five winners France have.