The Ballon d'Or is the most illustrious and prestigious individual prize in all of professional football, and later this month a brand new winner of the award will be crowned in Paris. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on Monday, October 28 in the official awards ceremony which will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in France.

Ahead of a new winner being crowned, GIVEMESPORT will take you through the current odds for who will take home the Ballon d'Or for 2024. With no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the running for the first time in many years, there will be a huge opportunity for the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodri to put themselves among some of the greats of the game by winning their first Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius Jr

Current odds: 1/8

The heavy favourite is Real Madrid and Brazil superstar, Vinicius Jr. The flashy Brazilian winger finds himself at odds of 1/8 to win the illustrious prize, which indicates that the bookmakers see him winning the award as almost a foregone conclusion.

Vinicius Jr had an excellent season for Real Madrid during the last campaign, scoring 24 goals and getting nine assists in all competitions. A big reason as to why the Brazilian is such a big favourite will be down to Real Madrid's Champions League victory, and it's also important to take into account that Vinicius Jr scored in the final at Wembley.

Rodri

Current odds: 9/2

The closest competitor to Vinicus Jr is Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Despite the Spaniard's 2024/2025 season potentially being over already due to a devastating knee ligament injury, which he suffered in a Premier League match against Arsenal in September, there is no denying the incredible campaign he had in 2023/24, which is the season the 2024 Ballon d'Or will be based on.

During that campaign, Rodri led City to yet another Premier League title victory and was also a key figure in Spain's incredible EURO 2024 win, where they were by far the best and most impressive team in the tournament.

Jude Bellingham

Current odds: 16/1

The third favourite is another Real Madrid superstar, Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is currently at odds of 16/1 but those odds could and probably would have been considerably shorter if England picked up the win over Spain to win the 2024 European Championships.

Despite suffering disappointment over the summer with his national side, Bellingham's first season for the Galacticos could not have gone much better. He scored a whopping 23 goals in all competitions and helped his club pick up a treble, winning the Champions League and La Liga, as well as the Spanish Super Cup.

Daniel Carvajal

Current odds: 28/1

Another Champions League-winning Real Madrid star included among the nominees is veteran right-back, Daniel Carvajal. The Spain international, who has over 400 appearances for Real Madrid, is one of just five defenders nominated for the award this year and sees himself given odds of 28/1 to win the individual prize.

Despite the Ballon d'Or being predominantly associated with clinical strikers, tricky wingers and creative midfielders, the defender's achievements should not be overlooked. For the 2023/2024 campaign, there were not many better performers than the experienced Carvajal. The Real Madrid stalwart was a huge part of his club's incredible treble as well as Spain's EURO 2024 triumph, making 41 appearances across all competitions. Perhaps there's an element of legacy voting at play here too, with a Ballon d'Or victory not only owing to last season but also the incredible career Carvajal's had at the top level.

Kylian Mbappe

Current odds: 40/1

Despite being arguably the biggest star in football and potentially the best player in the world, the bookmakers do not expect Kylian Mbappe to get anywhere close to the Ballon d'Or trophy this year.

In his final season in a PSG shirt before getting his dream move to Real Madrid, Mbappe enjoyed another phenomenal season at club level where he got a total of 54 goal contributions in just 48 games and led PSG to a domestic treble. However, the reason why he is so far down in the running for the Ballon d'Or this year will be once again down to PSG's lack of European success.

Lamine Yamal

Current odds: 40/1

The next name included in the Ballon d'Or odds is the young man who is likely to ease his way to victory for the 2024 Golden Boy award, Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal, who had an unbelievable breakthrough season for both club and country during the 2023/2024 campaign.

The 2023/2024 season was Yamal's first full season in senior football and it is fair to say he made a huge impact. The talented teenager has quickly risen to superstardom with his exhilarating performances on the right wing for both Barcelona and Spain and the fact that he is even nominated for the Ballon d'Or at the age of just 17 shows what a talented player he is. This nomination could be just a small glimpse into Yamal's future, which looks incredibly promising.

Erling Haaland

Current odds: 50/1

At this point last year, many people were predicting that Erling Haaland was going to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. However, the award was once again given to Lionel Messi in a result which many people disagreed with given the fact that Haaland fired City to their first ever treble and Champions League trophy.

This year, Haaland is not being mentioned as a serious contender to win the Ballon d'Or and currently sits at odds of 50/1. Those are really long odds considering the Norway striker helped City to another Premier League title. However, it wasn't an especially impressive campaign by Haaland's usual standards with 38 goals in all competitions - a great haul, but still 14 strikes shy of the previous campaign.

Lautaro Martinez

Current odds: 50/1

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez has arguably been one of the most underrated strikers in world football for several years now and that trend has continued despite him enjoying arguably his most successful season in football during 2023/24.

Last season, the Argentinian forward had another great goalscoring season for Inter, netting 27 times in 44 matches and playing a big part in the Italian giants' dominant victory in Serie A by almost 20 points. Away from his impressive club achievements last year, Martinez also showed great form for Argentina in their Copa America victory, where he scored five times in six appearances. Serie A is one of the top leagues in world football but Martinez's dominance of it hasn't been enough to earn better odds.

Toni Kroos

Current odds: 66/1

2024 is not the first time Toni Kroos has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or but it will unfortunately be his last as he has now retired from professional football.

The German midfield maestro retired following his national side's EURO 2024 campaign which was held in his home nation. Despite showing that he can still play at the highest level for both club and country, Kroos has decided to call time on his career and ended it on a high with yet another Champions League trophy with Real Madrid.

Will he shock the bookies and end his career with the greatest individual accolade going? Probably not. Nonetheless, Kroos will be remembered as arguably the best passing midfielder of his generation.

Nico Williams

Current odds: 100/1

Like Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams finds himself nominated for the Ballon d'Or off the back of an impressive EURO 2024 campaign which saw him win just the second trophy in his professional football career.

Williams was a huge part of Spain's dominance at the Euros and formed an incredible wing partnership with Yamal which Spain's attack looks set to be built around for many years to come. Nico, who plays with his older brother Inaki for Athletic Bilbao, is currently at odds of 100/1 to win the Ballon d'Or in his first time nominated for the award.

Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Florian Wirtz sit outside the top 10 favourites

Odds for the Remaining 20 Ballon d'Or Candidates Player Current Odds Emiliano Martinez 150/1 Harry Kane 150/1 Phil Foden 150/1 Florian Wirtz 200/1 Antonio Rudiger 250/1 Bukayo Saka 250/1 Cole Palmer 250/1 Declan Rice 250/1 Federico Valverde 250/1 Granit Xhaka 250/1 Mats Hummels 250/1 Alejandro Grimaldo 500/1 Martin Odegaard 500/1 Ruben Dias 500/1 Hakan Calhanoglu Not Listed Artem Dovbyk Not Listed Ademola Lookman Not Listed Dani Olmo Not Listed William Saliba Not Listed Vitinha Not Listed

Some of the standout players who are not featured in the top 10 shortest odds for the 2024 Ballon d'Or are English superstars Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka, who all had excellent seasons for their clubs as well as impressive European Championship campaigns. Kane broke many goalscoring records for Bayern Munich in just his first season away from English football, while Palmer has established himself as one of the top players in the Premier League.

Away from the Englishmen, Bayer Leverkusen stars Florian Wirtz and Alejandro Grimaldo find themselves at long odds despite guiding Leverkusen to an incredible unbeaten league campaign, as well as a European final. Federico Valverde is another Real Madrid-based nominee, although much less fancied to win it than Bellingham and Vinicius. Emiliano Martinez, who won the Copa America with Argentina, is the only shortlest goalkeeper.

All odds are correct as per 888sport as of 14.10.24.