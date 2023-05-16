After months of speculation, Folarin Balogun has switched allegiances from England to United States.

The striker, who was born in Booklyn, New York, before moving to London when he was two years old, represented both United States and England at youth level.

Balogun's application to switch allegiances back to the country of his birth was approved on Monday,

“My decision to represent the United States came together with my family,” he told the US Soccer website, per the Guardian.

“In the end, it became a no-brainer, but for sure it’s just something I wanted to do and it feels like I’m at home here.

“To represent the United States means a lot, more than people would know. I’m very proud and honoured to have this opportunity, and I want to give everything I have to make our team successful.”

Folarin Balogun of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England

United States' potential XI for the 2026 World Cup

United States showed great promise at the 2022 World Cup.

Despite their side being filled with young talent, they managed to get out of their group and gave Netherlands a scare in their last 16 tie.

With the addition of Balogun, they will no doubt be even stronger when they host the World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada in three years' time.

We have attempted to predict their XI for the tournament in 2026 and it looks strong on paper. View it below...

GK: Gabriel Slonina | Chelsea (Age during 2026 World Cup: 22)

Slonina became a first-team regular at Chicago Fire in 2021 at the age of just 17. Chelsea paid $15 million for his services a year later.

He is yet to make his debut for the Blues but has already represented his country. If Slonina does not develop as hoped, Arsenal back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner will most likely be the man between the sticks.

RB: Sergino Dest | Barcelona (Age during 2026 World Cup: 25)

Dest is already a decent defender and will be even better in 2026.

CB: Chris Richards | Crystal Palace (Age during 2026 World Cup: 26)

Crystal Palace paid €12m to sign Richards from Bayern Munich in 2022. He's had a tough first season in England but has the ability needed to turn around his fortunes.

CB: Walker Zimmerman | Nashville SC (Age during 2026 World Cup: 33)

Zimmerman has been a key player for United States over the past few years and could still be a starter in three years' time.

LB: Antonee Robinson | Fulham (Age during 2026 World Cup: 28)

Robinson has played a key role in Fulham's impressive 2022/23 campaign. Only a huge drop-off in form will see him lose his spot for the national team.

CM: Tyler Adams | Leeds (Age during 2026 World Cup: 27)CM: Yunus Musah | Valencia (Age during 2026 World Cup: 23)CM: West McKennie | Juventus (Age during 2026 World Cup: 27)

The trio formed a solid midfield in 2022 and are likely to be even better in 2026.

LW: Giovanni Reyna | Dortmund (Age during 2026 World Cup: 23)

Reyna only played 52 minutes at the Qatar World Cup after coach Gregg Berhalter questioned his attitude. But there's no doubting his extraordinary talent.

The 20-year-old has already played 105 times for Dortmund, scoring 17 times. He could be a game-changer in 2026.

RW: Christian Pulisic | Chelsea (Age during 2026 World Cup: 27)

Big things will be expected of 'Captain America' in 2026. Pulisic will be nearing his prime when the tournament kicks off.

ST: Folarin Balogun (Age during 2026 World Cup: 24)

Balogun has enjoyed a breakout season in 2022/23, scoring 19 goals in 34 Ligue 1 games for Reims.

United States now have a top striker, something they lacked in 2022.

Other options

Among the players that don't make our XI but could still play a big role for United States in 2026 include Brenden Aaronson, Luca de la Torre, Malik Tillman and Timothy Weah.

With the addition of Balogun, United States could well go very far in the next edition of football's biggest competition.