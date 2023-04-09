Arsenal striker Eddie Nkeitah has stepped up and done well, but Folarin Balogun’s return may raise some question marks over his future, says journalist Pete O’Rourke.

O’Rourke thinks that Nketiah has done a brilliant job in the absence of Gabriel Jesus before his own injury issues, but with Balogun performing well overseas the 23-year-old’s future may not be at the North London outfit.

Arsenal news – Eddie Nketiah

The £100k-a-week striker has proven to be a brilliant stop-gap for the unavailable Gabriel Jesus and has chipped with some important moments, notably his brace against Manchester United.

Arteta’s Hale End academy graduate is currently nursing an ankle injury, with boss Mikel Arteta wary of his premature return to action.

“No, we have to manage his minutes. We have to manage his involvement in the squad, in the team but he’s feeling good and every day he’s training he says his sensations are getting better and better so that’s really positive,” Arteta said in a pre-match press conference recently.

Nketiah has registered nine goals and notched a further two assists in all competitions this season, according to Transfermarkt.

While this debacle remains a good problem for Arteta to have, Balogun is ‘unlikely to want to return to the club’ if he is behind Nketiah in the pecking order, according to The Times.

What has O’Rourke has said about Folarin Balogun’s return?

While Balogun’s return to the Emirates is still uncertain, O’Rourke believes that Nketiah’s future is up in the air if the impressive loanee does return to the fold in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O’Rourke said: “There’ll be more competition for places if Balogun returns at the end of the season and again, that might raise some question marks over Eddie Nketiah’s future.

“But I think Nketiah, this season, when he has been needed, he has stepped up and done well for Arsenal so it’s a good problem for Mikel Arteta to have more striking options and players on form.”

Should Arsenal hold on to Eddie Nketiah?

Ideally, yes. Many thought that Arsenal’s title hopes were diminished when Jesus picked up an injury, but Nketiah has stepped up to the plate and been nothing short of brilliant in his 23 domestic appearances.

According to reports in Italy, Balogun holds a transfer value of around £35 million and so a sale for the impressive Reims loanee may give the Gunners the freedom to search elsewhere in the upcoming transfer market.

Ultimately, Gabriel Jesus will take over the reins once he’s back to full fitness, with the former Man City star surely destined to achieve phenomenal things under Mikel Arteta.

Nevertheless, Nketiah has shown his prominence in England’s top division, with 1.7 shots per game, according to WhoScored.

Due to his plethora of Premier League experience compared to Balogun, Nketiah should remain in Arteta’s plans if Arsenal wish to continue competing for major honours, albeit as a back-up option.