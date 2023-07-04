The Baltimore Ravens might still look to add a backup quarterback before the start of the season incase anything were to happen to Lamar Jackson, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec has claimed.

For the Baltimore Ravens, the vast majority of their workload during the offseason surrounded getting quarterback Lamar Jackson to sign a new contract. The main sticking point appeared to be guaranteed money, with Jackson wanting a deal that mirrored that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, something he had arguably justifiably earned through his play and his accolades, having picked up MVP in 2019.

However the Ravens, conscious of the fact Jackson had been injured in each of the past two seasons, were understandably hesitant to give it to him. In the end, the two sides agreed to a deal worth as much as $260m over five years, with $185m of it guaranteed.

If the two hadn’t come up with an agreement, Jackson would have hit free agency, and the Ravens would have needed a new quarterback, something they arguably needed anyway, as the team’s backups haven’t done all that well in his absence.

It’s an area the Ravens might still explore though despite coming to an agreement with Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens not yet done in the backup quarterback department?

Writing in a mailbag column for The Athletic, reporter Jeff Zrebiec responded to a fan who asked whether the Ravens should have pursued harder in free agency to get a new #2 option. In there he noted that the Ravens did try, however just weren’t successful for a pretty key reason.

He then discussed what the team might look to do going forward, not ruling out the idea of another signing in the near future:

I wouldn’t confuse a lack of an acquisition (beyond Josh Johnson) with a lack of effort. They made an effort to upgrade there and just didn’t get it done. They were in on Baker Mayfield. They were in on Jacoby Brissett. They had talks with a few other quarterbacks, too. But some of the better options wanted to go to places where they had a good chance to start, and Mayfield and Brissett knew that wasn’t happening in Baltimore unless the Ravens traded Jackson.

Even a guy such as Taylor Heinicke, who signed with Atlanta, has a much better chance of supplanting Desmond Ridder than Jackson. I do think it’s a concern and an area that they’d still like to upgrade. The question is where is the available upgrade? Carson Wentz and Teddy Bridgewater are probably the top two options available, but they are not without their questions.

It is certainly a tricky situation for the Ravens, because a lot of quarterbacks on the market now will want to be starters, and whilst they might get that chance given Jackson’s injury history, it shouldn’t nessecarily be seen as a guarantee.

So they either have to pay them a lot in order to entice them, or just hope that Jackson stays healthy all the way through the season.