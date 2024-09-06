Key Takeaways Isaiah Likely's right toe cost the Baltimore Ravens a last-second touchdown in their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari struggled, with the offensive line being a weak spot for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson's wayward accuracy on the Ravens' final drive led to missed opportunities and cost the Ravens a victory.

In an NFL season opener for the ages on Thursday night, the Baltimore Ravens couldn't quite pull off a late-game comeback as they fell 27-20 against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs .

While the Ravens had a variety of players star in their first game of the 2024 campaign, there were a few individuals (and a body part) that made the defeat possible. Below are the three unfortunate standouts in Baltimore's opening-night loss.

1 Isaiah Likely's Right Toe

The third-year tight end capped off a phenomenal performance with a touchdown...or so everyone thought for a moment

It was a phenomenal showing for Isaiah Likely , as he showed out in the Ravens' passing attack with Mark Andrews being ineffective as their top-catching tight end. Here's a quick look at his night:

12 targets (team high)

9 catches (team high)

111 receiving yards (team high)

1 receiving touchdown (team high)

Unfortunately for Likely and the Ravens, what initially looked like his second touchdown catch of the game was overturned, as his right toe grazed the white-chalked boundary of the back of the end zone. Since the play occurred as the regulation clock expired, the game ended on the reversed call.

While Likely was one of the main reasons Baltimore had a chance to pull off the upset, his right foot deserves just as much of the blame since it prevented the Ravens from having the chance to win.

2 Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari

The Ravens' starting tackles were consistent drive killers throughout the night.

The entire Ravens' offensive line didn't do the best job when it came to protecting Lamar Jackson against the Chiefs' pass rush. According to Pro Football Focus, the offensive front surrendered 12 total pressures and 11 hurries across 57 dropbacks, with Jackson almost being forced to rush for 122 yards on 16 carries.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari was the line's weakest link, giving up a game-high five pressures. Then there was left tackle Ronnie Stanley , who accumulated three illegal formation penalties during the first half.

Each of the tackles were consistent drive killers that Baltimore mostly overcame due to the elusiveness of Jackson and the playmaking of Likely.

3 Lamar Jackson's Wayward Accuracy

Despite Jackson's efforts, missed throws on the game's final drive cost the Ravens a victory

Lamar Jackson's 395 yards of total offense were a microcosm of his athletic brilliance during the team's Week 1 matchup. However, the passing display Jackson put on wasn't the best, and it ultimately cost them the game.

On the team's final offensive drive, Jackson was able to put the ball into a catch radius only Rashod Bateman could get to, which resulted in a 38-yard gain with 43 seconds left. However, two of Lamar's final three pass attempts following the play were an overthrow of Likely in the corner of the end zone and a misfire to a wide-open Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After completing five of his first six passes on the game's final drive, Lamar Jackson didn't complete any of his final three pass attempts of the game.

So while Likely's big toe robbed a potential touchdown from Jackson's final pass, the MVP's inaccuracy on two easier pass attempts robbed the Ravens of a shot at victory.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.