Odell Beckham Jr and his recovery from injury is likely to be the biggest focus for the Baltimore Ravens as they continue their preseason work, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley has claimed.

Having spent all of the 2022 season trying to find a team, and reportedly coming quite close to agreeing a deal with one of them, former Second-team All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr finally managed to get himself back into the league as the Baltimore Ravens took the plunge and decided to offer him a contract.

It looks as if the Ravens are set to shift to more of a pass-orientated team moving forward, perhaps as a way to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson from putting any more strain on his rather damaged legs, as not only did they pick up Beckham, but they also added Nelson Agholor and Laquon Treadwell in free agency whilst also adding Zay Flowers in the NFL Draft.

But whilst the 30-year-old Beckham clearly looks as if he is back up to speed based on what he did as a free agent, his health is still going to be a major concern for the Ravens during the coming weeks according to Jamison Hensley.

Odell Beckham Jr the centre of attention for the Baltimore Ravens

Writing in an article for ESPN.com about what the biggest talking points will be for each team heading into Week 2 of minicamp, Hensley pointed out that Beckham’s health is likely to be the main focus for the Ravens and how well he and Jackson can get along together:

This will mark the first time Beckham will suit up for a practice since suffering a left knee injury during Super Bowl LVI just 16 months ago. All eyes will be on how much Beckham does on the field and his connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Beckham, who has been absent from all voluntary offseason workouts since signing a one-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore, said in April: "I feel great now. I'm still in my process of getting ready for September, because we don't play tomorrow, we don't play a week from now, a month from now; we play in September, so it's about getting ready for that, being in the best physical shape I can be, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, all that."

Whilst the Ravens brought in a number of wide receivers, Beckham Jr will be the most prominent, both because he’s being paid the most this year and because of his standing within the game. If he is anywhere close to his best, then he’ll also likely play a key role in whatever success they have this year.

So keeping him healthy and on the same page as Jackson is undoubtedly their biggest concern, because it could well be the difference between them winning it all, or falling short.