Highlights Ravens history shows selective use of franchise tag; players usually sign extensions.

Justin Madubuike, with 13 sacks in 2023, is likely the main candidate for the tag.

If not Madubuike, Patrick Queen stands out as an important free agent at linebacker.

The Baltimore Ravens have a few candidates to whom they could apply the polarizing franchise tag. The tag allows NFL teams to retain key players for a one-year contract while continuing negotiations on a long-term deal. Tagged players receive the average of the top five salaries based on position or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary.

There’s also the transition tag and the non-exclusive tag that vary on contract amounts or draft compensation. Only six players received the tag in the entire NFL last season, three of whom eventually signed long-term deals.

After losing a massive chunk of their defensive brain trust in January, Baltimore's defensive lineup could take a hit too. Second-Team All-Pros Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen are both set to hit free agency, but the Ravens would do well to attempt to keep at least one of them, and the franchise tag could be a good tool to get that done.

Here’s a breakdown of the Ravens' franchise tag options.

Baltimore franchise tag history

The Ravens use the franchise tag sparingly, often to negotiate extensions

In their 28 seasons, the Ravens have only franchised eight players. Of those eight, only Wally Williams and Matthew Judon failed to sign a long-term deal with Baltimore. Suggs and McAllister were forced to play on the tag following sub-par seasons, but after balling out while playing on the tag, they earned big-time extensions.

Ravens Franchise Tag History Player Year Wally Williams 1998 Chris McAllister 2023-2024 Terrell Suggs 2008-2009 Haloti Ngata 2011 Ray Rice 2012 Justin Tucker 2016 Matthew Judon 2020 Lamar Jackson 2023

Lamar Jackson, Tucker, and Rice all agreed to lucrative deals without having to play on the tag. The most likely player to receive the tag this offseason is undoubtedly Justin Madubuike.

Justin Madubuike, DT

After 13 sacks in 2023, the 26-year-old should be the Ravens’ top priority

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his fourth season in the league in 2023, Justin Madubuike exploded onto the scene, recording 13 sacks and blossoming into one of the league's best interior defensive linemen. He established himself as one of the highlights of Mike MacDonald's defense, helping the coordinator land the Seattle Seahawks head coaching gig.

He had just 8.5 combined sacks in his first three years, which begs the question: can he build on his elite performance in 2023 or was it just a fluke? His career trajectory suggests he can build on it, as he has increased his totals in tackles, TFLs, sacks, and pressures in each of his four NFL campaigns.

Madubuike Career Stats Year Stats Tackles TFLs Sacks Pressures 2020 3 19 2 1.0 2 2021 11 36 7 2.0 7 2022 16 42 8 5.5 13 2023 17 56 12 13.0 33

By utilizing the franchise tag on Madubuike, the Ravens will give themselves time to evaluate his play away from MacDonald and determine whether the 2023 season was an outlier or a true breakthrough to the level of player he is capable of being.

There are young players potentially ready in the wings to step up in the place of other possible tag candidates such as Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, and Kevin Zeitler should Baltimore be outpriced on the open market.

Along the defensive front, the room is rather thin outside of Broderick Washington, who starts on the opposite side of the line. So, to let a talent like Madubuike go uncontrolled into the offseason is playing with fire, and risks turning a strength of the team into a need for the offseason.

Patrick Queen, MLB

The inside linebacker had a breakout year playing alongside Roquan Smith

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If Madubuike doesn’t receive the tag, Queen ranks as their next most important free agent. He recorded a career-high 133 tackles with nine for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, six PBUs, and a forced fumble while starting every game in 2023, also earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Along with Roquan Smith, who was named a First-Team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons, Queen formed one of the most dynamic linebacker duos in the NFL and the middle of that top-flight Ravens defense, which became the first ever unit to lead the league in points allowed, sacks, and takeaways.

Unfortunately, Smith is already making top-of-the-market money at $20 million, which is a hair less than this year's linebacker franchise tag value ($22.8 million).

If you're surprised by the LB tag value, you're not alone: it seems as though the salaries of outside LBs that are beginning to be classified as 'EDGE' players have inflated the LB franchise tag value quite considerably—almost to a point where it's irresponsible to use it on a linebacker that doesn't rush the passer.

Would the Ravens splurge that much on one position group? Paying over $40 million strictly on inside linebackers would definitely be an unprecedented move, though it's not impossible considering Baltimore's consistent focus on quality defense.

The 49ers, who field arguably the second-best middle linebacker pairing, pay Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw approximately $27 million combined. Baltimore would be nearly doubling that if they slap Queen with the tag.

Even the transition tag would be a huge amount to invest in a middle linebacker, especially considering the Ravens are 23rd in the NFL in terms of cap space, currently sitting just under $1 million over the mark. The best move is to use the tag on Madubuike: not only is he arguably a more consequential player at a more premium position, but the DT tag is about $2 million cheaper than the price for linebackers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.