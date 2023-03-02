The Baltimore Ravens appear to have set something of a deadline when it comes to the future of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The saga between the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback Lamar Jackson looks set to face a very interesting challenge in the next couple of weeks, as the team have to work out whether they will give into his demands, kick the can down the road, or let him leave the building.

As things stand, Jackson is heading to free agency, his contract is up and he will be able to talk to whoever he wants and sign wherever he wants in the next few weeks. The belief though is that both sides want to avoid that and they have been engaged in contract talks over the past few weeks, but reports have suggested that the two sides are very far apart when it comes to what the pay should be.

So it seems as though ‘giving into his demands’ looks to be off the table, at least for the time being, meaning that the team can either franchise tag him and hope to agree to a new deal later, franchise tag him and trade him, or just let him walk out the door.

And if you were to ask the Ravens, they know exactly when they want the deal to be sorted out by.

Baltimore Ravens putting Lamar Jackson on the clock?

Speaking ahead of the NFL Combine (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was talking about the upcoming free agency and whether they would use either the exclusive or non-exclusive tag on their quarterback before it opened up. However, he seemed to hope that there was going to be something sorted out before then:

We’re hopeful that we’ll get a deal done with Lamar before that happens. We met recently. We both understand the urgency of the situation. There’s been a good dialogue, good discussion. I’m optimistic as I continue to be optimistic and we’ll see where it goes.

So it seems like the Ravens have a date in mind for when they want to get things done by, similar to how Jackson set a deadline of Week 1 of the regular season last summer for them to come to an agreement.

With the franchise tag window set to close on the 7th of March, and free agency set to open on the 15th, there isn’t a lot of time left for the Ravens to come to an agreement before they risk him being poached on the open market.