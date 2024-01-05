Highlights Lamar Jackson has silenced critics who questioned his passing ability and pigeonholed him as a runner. In the past, he excelled despite limited weapons.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has transformed the Ravens' passing attack with new concepts while maintaining a similar run-heavy offense.

The Ravens' ever-changing defense, under coordinator Mike MacDonald, creates chaos for opposing offenses with its versatile defenders and unpredictable schemes.

After dominating performances against the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens look like the class of the NFL. The best back-to-back wins of any team in the league sewed up the AFC one seed and most likely Lamar Jackson’s MVP case.

After years of talking heads criticizing everything from Jackson’s play style, pocket passing ability, and toughness, he silenced all the flapping lips. John Harbaugh also deserves plenty of accolades after moving away from two successful coordinators, Wink Martindale and Greg Roman, to build a modern-day juggernaut. Here’s how they created a monster in Baltimore.

Unleashing Lamar Jackson

Taking off the restrictor plate and opening the offense

Ignorant naysayers questioned his ability to deliver from the pocket for much of Jackson's career. Rather than evaluate the offensive ecosystem and weapons around him, they lazily decided he wasn't a 'true quarterback.' At the same time, some went as far as to say he should switch to wide receiver.

Even now, it wasn't that hard to see that Jackson made chicken salad with chicken scraps for weapons. During his MVP season in 2019, he threw for over 3000 yards while also leading the Ravens in rushing yards with 1206, almost 200 more than Mark Ingram.

His top targets that year? Mark Ingram, Marquise Brown, Hayden Hurst, and Nick Boyle. Three of his top receivers in terms of yards were tight ends. We rightfully applaud Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Aaron Rodgers for their crazy statistics, but they all enjoyed throwing to some of the best skill players in the league.

Jackson created a top offense basically by himself. Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman shied away from developing a modern NFL offense. That stubbornness against evolving the offense as teams adjusted is precisely why the Ravens let him go in search of an offensive coordinator who would unlock Jackon’s complete skillset, not just his legs.

The Ravens' offensive revolution

How new offensive coordinator Todd Monken unlocked Jackson

Rather than paint Jackson into a box, Monken treated him as an equal. As the quarterback told the Athletic:

If I see something on the field, I can go to Coach and I’ll be like, 'Coach, I feel like we should do this. He’s listening and he might make a change depending on how he feels, if he likes it, if he’s seeing the same thing I’m seeing. It’s great. I’m having fun with it.

Although Monken brought a new style to Baltimore, he didn’t throw out the aspects of the Roman offense that worked. He simply added new concepts to the passing attack that would buoy the entire offense. The Ravens' run-pass ratio is nearly identical to last season.

Under Roman, they threw the ball 49.8% (30th) of the time while running it 50.1% of the time (third). This year, passing attempts remain around 49.3% (32nd), while rushing attempts are at 50.6% (first).

However, the Ravens' passing attacking has taken off, challenging defenses vertically. They rank third in yards per pass attempt (8.0) compared to 25th (6.6) last season. Their yards per completion has also risen from 10.2 (15th) to 11.2 (fourth) this year.

Baltimore Ravens offense Pass percentage Run percentage Yards per attempt Yards per completion 2022 Greg Roman 49.8% (30th) 50.1% (Third) 6.6 (25th) 10.2 (15th) 2023 Todd Monken 49.3% (32nd 50.6% (First) 8.0 (Third) 11.2 (Fourth)

Monken + Jackson + real weapons = opposition pain

Monken’s varied offensive background includes the spread offense, power running game, air raid, and featuring tight ends or running backs. That diversity allows him to build his offense around the talents of his players rather than forcing “his” offense upon the players.

Now that defenses have to cover the entire field, it opens up all types of space for Jackson to throw into or run for back-breaking first downs. Defenses find themselves in the horrible place of perfectly defending a play but still giving up 20 yards to Jackson’s off-script magic.

They have married a modern passing attack with his otherworldly talents, to the dismay of their competition. It certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s throwing to three truly talented receivers in Odell Beckham jr, Rashod Bateman, and Zay Flowers. Teams now find themselves stretched to the breaking point with too many options to cover.

Defensive switch

Another coordinator change lifted Baltimore

For four years, Wink Martindale coordinated the Ravens' defense effectively. From 2018 to 2021, they gave up just 19.3 points per game. However, his blitz-happy scheme eventually became predictable, and teams slowly figured out the recipe. Baltimore's defense nearly gave up more points with each passing year: 17.9, 17.6, 18.9, 23.1.

Despite the success, Harbaugh could see the stagnation and knew they needed to evolve the defense like Monken revolutionized the offense. In two years, under Mike MacDonald, the one constant is there is no constant.

This season, they went from blitzing Joe Burrow just 11.6 percent of the time to ramping it up to 51 percent of the time against the Colts. Then, against the Browns, they drop back to 14 percent. That ever-changing defense and its vast array of versatile defenders at all three levels creates chaos for opposing offenses. As Jackson put it:

I believe our defense has no weakness. Just from the defensive line, the linebackers, the secondary, how they're flying around and disguising defenses -- making it look like one coverage, but it's something else -- and how they time up their blitzes, it helps us out a lot.

Harbaugh correctly evaluated his team and made bold changes that elevated them to near Super Bowl favorites (+350). We’ll see if it was enough to win it all this year.

