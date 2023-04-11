The Baltimore Ravens’ acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr could be set to have a big impact on what will be happening with Lamar Jackson, according to Ian Rapoport.

The contract situation with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens remains unsolved, despite going on for what seems like forever and with multiple backs and forths as the two sides try to come to an agreement over a long-term deal.

However, whilst the two sides are still trying to hammer out a deal, the Ravens have been busy elsewhere in the market, as they were abl to grab the signature of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in a deal that could set them back as much as $18m when all is said and done, proving that they do have some money to throw around, although not all of it will be heading Jackson’s way.

But it seems as though Jackson might have played a pretty big part in the negotiations, and given us a hint on what his true intentions might be.

Lamar Jackson playing quarterback in the boardroom?

NFL insider Ian Rapoport went onto the NFL Network’s NFL Now and discusses quite how the deal came about and why the Ravens were interested in Beckham Jr. to begin with, before pointing out that Jackson was pretty active when it came to negotiations and turning the wide receiver’s head in the direction of Maryland.

Video: Ian Rapoport discusses Lamar Jackson’s role in bringing Odell Beckham Jr to the Baltimore Ravens:

Lamar Jackson sending a not-so-subtle message to the Baltimore Ravens?

Jackson did recently come out on social media and reveal that he had asked for a trade request, but as Rapoport has discussed before, that trade request was not necessarily an ultimatum to be let go, so having the quarterback actively lobby to get Beckham Jr. through the door would be a pretty big indicator that Rapoport might have been onto something.

This might well have been Jackson’s way of telling the organisation that he does want to sign, but only if they can get him some help, possibly to compensate for the quarterback’s two injuries in the past two seasons that might impact his game.

It makes you wonder if there might be any further requests from Jackson further down the road before he agrees to put pen to paper with the Ravens, whether that be the franchise tag or a longer-term deal.