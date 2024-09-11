Key Takeaways Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's historical dominance is fading.

As Tucker declines, a new group of kickers have stated their claim as the new best in the game.

Brandon Aubrey and Chris Boswell stand out as possible successors to Tucker's reign.

For years, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens has been the standard for kicking in the NFL . Tucker has made seven Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams and hit numerous big kicks over the years. Historically speaking, few, if any, have done it better than the Texas product. With that said, name and reputation are of little consequence on the field.

Regardless of how highly fans think of Tucker, it’s difficult to escape the supposition that he is beginning to fade. With a new generation of kickers on the rise, it’s fair to wonder if Tucker is still the best in the game.

Justin Tucker Has Been Regarded As the Best Kicker for Years

Tucker has become one of the greatest kickers ever

It took several years for Tucker to earn the title of best kicker in the NFL. He debuted in 2012 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2013. Tucker struggled with consistency in 2014 and 2015, halting any momentum he had gained.

The 2016 season marked the beginning of what would be a legendary run. Tucker made 38 of his 39 field goals and all 27 of his extra points, earning a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selection. Since then, Tucker has been the consensus best kicker in the league and put together a Hall of Fame-caliber resume.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Tucker has the highest field goal percentage (90.0) and the longest-made field goal (66 yards) in NFL history.

The numbers and accolades truly speak for themselves. In his prime, Tucker was in a league of his own. There were others who could match his productivity for a season or two, but none managed to keep pace with him for an extended period of time.

Tucker Has Begun to Decline

Tucker's numbers have taken a hit in recent years

As is the case with all great players, dominance is temporary. No matter how talented a player is, it’s hard to maintain peak performance. Kickers don’t have to withstand the same wear and tear as other positions, but it doesn’t mean they can keep going forever. Tucker is 35 years old and has attempted 441 field goals and counting in his illustrious career.

Justin Tucker Field Goal Percentage By Year 2019 96.6 2020 89.7 2021 94.6 2022 86.0 2023 86.5

Since making a league-best 94.6% of his field goals in 2021, Tucker has finished outside of the top-10 in that category the last two years. Opening night, against the Kansas City Chiefs , Tucker misfired on a 53-yard field goal, the first miss of his career against Baltimore’s AFC foe. He did go on to connect on two shorter field goals and made both extra points, but the primetime game served as another reminder that Tucker hasn’t been so automatic of late.

The Passing of the Torch

There are several players who could replace Tucker as the league's premier kicker

No one is calling for the Ravens to draft a new kicker. Tucker remains a quality option who likely has a few more years left in the tank. However, his recent decline opens up an interesting conversation. For the last handful of years, there wasn’t a debate worth having. There was a clear-cut best kicker in the league, and most people weren’t interested enough in the position as a whole to discuss the rest of the top five.

Today, it’s a completely different story. There are multiple kickers who could have a case for being the best in the game. Last season, Nick Folk of the Tennessee Titans made 29 of his 30 field goals, resulting in a league-best percentage of 96.7. Folk also had multiple seasons, or 92%, with the New England Patriots in 2020 and 2021, showing consistency. What’s fascinating about Folk’s recent rise is that he’s nearly 40 years old. At an age where most suffer steep declines, he’s managed to play his best football.

The problem with Folk’s age is that it will be hard for him to carry the torch. The next great kicker is probably someone considerably younger. The Pittsburgh Steelers ’ Chris Boswell has made over 90% of his field goals in four of his last five seasons. Boswell’s reliability in big spots has been crucial to keeping Mike Tomlin’s 18-year .500 or better streak intact.

If Week 1 is any indication of what 2024 will hold, Boswell’s name will be called early and often. He hit six field goals in Pittsburgh’s win over the Atlanta Falcons .

The most popular pick would seem to be Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys . The former soccer player was a First-Team All-Pro in his first NFL season in 2023 and has shown great accuracy and power. Aubrey hit what would’ve been a record-tying 66-yard field goal in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, though the kick didn’t count due to a delay of game penalty.

It may be too soon to declare a new best kicker, but it’s become increasingly clear that we are witnessing a changing of the guard. Tucker’s days of dominance are likely behind him, and even if he returns to form, there are several capable kickers who can give him a run for his money.

