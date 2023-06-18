Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins could find himself in a tricky situation regarding his contract situation heading into the 2023 season, Mike Florio has claimed.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins certainly made a decent impression during his first season in the league back in 2020, putting up 805 yards and 9 touchdowns in his rookie season, which was actually the second-highest on the whole team except for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

However, injuries have taken their toll on him since then, with a torn ACL costing him the whole of the 2020 season, whilst another knee injury last year meant he was restricted to just seven games, but he still managed to show some of his old self, with his spell down the stretch proving critical in helping the team getting into the playoffs as Jackson was absent through an injury of his own.

This is set to be the final year of his rookie deal, and he has recently voiced his frustration about the situation as he has been noticeably absent from some of the team’s preseason work, but Mike Florio thinks it might be difficult for him to get a ‘big’ contract at this point of proceedings.

Baltimore Ravens set to be tough on J.K. Dobbins

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio discussed Dobbins’ performances last season and what his contract situation looked like heading into 2023, hinting that it even with great performances this year, it might not be quite as simple for him to get his rewards once the campaign is over:

Dobbins had multiple impressive performances late in the season, despite the Ravens not having their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. In the four crunch-time regular-season games, Dobbins had 397 yards on 47 carries. That’s an average of 8.44 yards per carry.

Not in one game — in four. So, yes, there’s reason to believe Dobbins could have a huge year. Especially if the new offense introduces (as expected) a greater passing threat, potentially making it easier for Dobbins to find running lanes. That’s the conundrum for Dobbins. Have a great year and make only $1.391 million? Or stand firm for something that will reflect what he’s about to do?

The best compromise would be something that significantly rewards him for playing (per-game roster bonuses and/or playing-time incentives) and playing well (yardage incentives) in 2023. He reasonably might prefer just getting his second contract, and foisting the injury risk onto the Ravens. The problem is that Dobbins doesn’t have much leverage. He needs to have a big year in order to set him up for a future reward. The problem, of course, is that the franchise tag will then keep him from getting it.

J.K Dobbins needs a sensational year to boost his contract chances

Like a lot of players, Dobbins’ injury history is probably going to play a big part in negotiations, and seeing as he’s missed more games than he has played, that’s going to be hard for the Ravens to justify giving him a big contract right now.

That’s why this year is going to be a ‘prove it’ year for him, but after Florio’s comments about the franchise tag, even a good year might not be enough for him to secure a big payday, he is going to have to both knock it out of the park and stay injury free at the same time.