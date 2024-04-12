Highlights The Baltimore Ravens' main focus in the 2024 NFL Draft should be on the offensive side of the football, particularly offensive line and wide receiver.

With John Harbaugh's brother, Jim Harbaugh, having coached Michigan in 2023, expect the Ravens to favor Wolverine prospects.

Baltimore has no backup safeties, so expect them to address the secondary on Day 3 in hopes of adding depth to the roster.

For a large part of the 2023 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens looked like the team to beat. With a dominant defense and an efficient offense, the team closed out the regular season on a 6-1 run, and looked to be on their way to winning Super Bowl 58. Instead, they fell short in the AFC Championship, losing 17-10 to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, after an offseason filled with budgeting decisions, the team turns their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft in hopes of rounding out their roster and repeating their successes of last season, with an improvement on their playoff run. With nine picks in total, they will certainly have plenty of scouting to do.

How to watch and when to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: April 27, Noon ET

The NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Ravens' Team Needs on Draft Day

Offense should be the focus moving forward

Defensively, the Ravens always seem to have things figured out. Despite the departures of key pieces such as Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, and Jadeveon Clowney, the team still has plenty of talent on the roster to continue handling opposing offenses in 2024.

Offensively, though, the team will need some additional help. Three starters from last season's offensive line are gone, the wide receiver room could use a boost, and depth is always a good thing to acquire.

Baltimore Ravens' 2024 NFL Draft Picks Round Pick Overall 1 30 30 2 30 62 3 29 93 4 13 113 4 30 130 5 30 165 6 42 218 7 8 228 7 30 250

Wide Receiver

After selecting Zay Flowers with the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Baltimore passing attack took a huge step forward. However, the team is still in need of additional help in the wideout room and should look to continue strengthening the unit.

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't seem to work out during his one-year stint, and the 31-year-old is still a free agent. Expect the Ravens to now pivot toward bolstering the position through the draft with one of their Day 2 selections.

Offensive Line

With Kevin Zeitler off to the Detroit Lions and John Simpson and Morgan Moses now with the New York Jets, three of the 2023 Ravens offensive line starters are not returning for next season, meaning the offensive line tops the list of biggest needs for Baltimore during the upcoming draft.

With reports that Lamar Jackson has been scouting the position with the team, it's clear the Ravens will be prioritizing adding some strength up front. Whether that means it happens in the first round, or if they do so with various mid-round picks, the unit will no doubt be addressed, and likely with multiple selections.

Edge Rusher

The edge position in Baltimore is one of the more peculiar situations, because the Ravens have some notable names on the roster that could realistically produce in 2024.

Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are the ideal leaders of the position, as they were both early selections in their respective draft years, though injuries have kept both from finding their groove in the NFL. Kyle Van Noy is a veteran that recently re-signed to offer a quality floor to the unit.

After losing Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers, though, there is uncertainty at the position that could lead to the Ravens looking to add some additional depth through the draft. Expect them to consider their options either late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Cornerback

Last offseason, cornerback was a major concern for the Ravens, but Ronald Darby arrived and helped provide some veteran depth to the roster. Brandon Stephens has done a great job stepping in as a starter, but depth is still a major need for the secondary.

Baltimore has consistently hit on press-corners who use their physicality to limit the opposing passing game in the draft. They should look to repeat their success on Day 3 of the draft this year.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Mock Draft

Lamar gets some protection up front

With nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens front office will come together to hopefully find a decent batch of contributors for the 2024 roster.

Whether it's going toward the offensive line, landing skill players, or adding to the already tenacious defense, the team will do their best to provide John Harbaugh with talented players as the franchise hopes to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year for the first time since 2012.

First Round, No. 30: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Coming in at over 6'7" and weighing 322 pounds, Guyton has NFL-ready size, but it's his combination of athleticism and length that makes him such an exciting NFL prospect and GIVEMESPORT's No. 42 overall prospect. Starting his career at TCU, Guyton was initially a tight end but transferred to Oklahoma for the 2022 season and transitioned to offensive tackle, where he eventually flourished.

Working in 2023 as the full-time starter, Guyton showcased nice potential and flash with natural control and foot speed that should make him a great right tackle in the NFL. While he still needs work from a technical standpoint, all the traits and flashes are there, so it's now just about the right landing spot to help him unlock his potential.

With the team shipping off Morgan Moses for scraps, the need at right tackle is immediate. Protecting Lamar Jackson is a top priority for the decision-makers of the organization, so it would be shocking if offensive tackle wasn't one of their first two selections in the draft.

Second Round, No. 62: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Thanks to his brother, Jim Harbaugh, John has some insider information and familiarity with one of the top wideouts in this year's stacked WR draft class, Roman Wilson. The slot receiver is extremely dependable, and was a valuable producer in the Michigan passing game en route to their undefeated 2023 campaign.

As the team's top weapon, Wilson recorded 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. While the overall production isn't as gaudy as some other college wideouts, the Wolverines predominantly ran the football, so opportunities through the air were limited.

For a Ravens team that didn't get what they'd hoped for out of Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023, they'll likely look to boost their offense with a rookie receiver in this year's draft. Wilson's impressive route-running chops will help them utilize the underneath game better, which was a big part of their struggles during the AFC Championship game.

Third Round, No. 93: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

Jonah Elliss' versatile skill set makes him a perfect fit in the Baltimore defense, and allows the team to add some more depth that can be plugged in and moved around the front seven as needed. While ideally Oweh and Ojabo will find their rhythm, players like Elliss and Van Noy could be valuable contributors that help the team create a steady rotation off of the edge.

Elliss is a bit light at 246 pounds, but he uses great speed and aggressive hands to attack his blocker effectively on his way to making a play on the football. In 2023, he recorded 37 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks, helping to provide the Utes with a tenacious pass-rush presence that led Utah to have one of the strongest defensive units in the country.

In a draft class that is lacking a bit in terms of impressive edge rushing prospects, landing Elliss late in the third round would be great value for Baltimore, and should have plenty of fans excited for the team's defensive potential next season.

Fourth Round, No. 113: Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois

While the Ravens have some intriguing interior offensive line prospects, it would be far too risky to count on all of them to pan out heading into 2024. Losing players like Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson were costly blows, but if the team can manage to add another talented lineman in the draft, while one of their other younger players steps in as a promising starter, there is hope for heart of Baltimore's o-line.

Illinois' Isaiah Adams is a solid bet for an early Day 3 investment to add to the offensive line because he has a quality blend of size, strength, and athleticism that should make him fairly easy to work with on his way to becoming a quality starter in the league.

Adams spent plenty of time working his way up the ranks as he began at Wilfrid Laurier University (Ontario, Canada) then went to Garden City Community College for two years. After those four seasons, he finally made it up to Big Ten play, where he continued to shine in the trenches and finished as one of the best interior protectors in the Big Ten.

Fourth Round, No. 130: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

With Tyler Huntley heading off to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, the Ravens are now shallow in the quarterback room. Josh Johnson is a trusty veteran who can handle any immediate need for veteran play at the position, but finding another backup through the draft is likely in the team's best interest.

Milton has some of the most natural tools of any prospect in this class, with a cannon for an arm and impressive mobility, all while measuring at 6'5" and 235 pounds. Unfortunately, the consistency with his touch and accuracy has never clicked, and likely limits him from ever taking the next step as a passer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lamar Jackson has been one of the best players in the league since he was drafted in 2018, but he hasn't played a full season since that rookie year, which makes a quality backup a crucial piece for the Ravens.

Now a part of the Ravens' QB room, Milton could bring an exciting tool set as a backup that may be capable of contributing a spot start or two down the line once he gets acclimated to the NFL. A worthwhile investment for a team who has seen their star quarterback miss 11 games in the past three seasons.

Fifth Round, No. 165: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Standing 6'2" with a 4.34 40-yard dash time, Decamerion Richardson is an exciting outside cornerback prospect who demonstrates some nice physicality and press coverage ability to fit perfectly in the Ravens defense. Despite not recording an interception in his four-year career, he has shown some ability to break up passes (including seven pass deflections in 2023), which shows promising potential.

With Darby gone, the Ravens don't have a clear outside cornerback to rotate in for their current starters. While they have potential options, getting another young piece to see what could happen is worth the investment.

On Day 3, teams start to get a little crazier with their picks. Staying disciplined and taking players that possess promising traits at positions of need is a great way to hit on your picks more routinely in the later rounds. Richardson checks those boxes well.

Sixth Round, No. 218: Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

It was unfortunate that Tyler Owens suffered a groin injury while at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, because he was on track to have a stellar day after measuring in the 95th percentile for vertical jump (41") and the 99th in the broad jump (146"). Still, his athleticism is well-documented, and it should make him an intriguing secondary prospect in the later rounds.

With a roster that currently only has two safeties, finding some additional depth here in the sixth round is a smart move to add bodies to the roster. With their starters already in place, however, the Ravens have the luxury of being able to wait to do so until Day 3.

Owens is a big-framed defender who can create some chaos up close to the line of scrimmage and, with the right safety coach, could maybe even elevate his play to become a surprise contributor in the NFL. With the Ravens' success when it comes to developing safeties, the pairing makes too much sense.

Seventh Round, No. 228: Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole Miss

After swinging on upside with their previous selection, Baltimore is on the clock again ten picks later and takes a swiss army knife defender in Daijahn Anthony. The Ole Miss defender worked his way up the college ranks from a walk-on in Division II all the way up to the SEC, and comes with plenty of versatility, having spent time at both safety spots, outside cornerback, and in the slot.

Anthony impressed in his one season at Mississippi, turning in 61 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. He also had some impressive big hits over the course of the season that don't show up on the stat sheet, which will no doubt earn him some fans in front offices around the league.

With the departure of Geno Stone, the Ravens are unlikely to find another capable starter late on Day 3, but they should still take advantage of the secondary depth in this class. Anthony has overcome plenty to earn his spot and respect in this draft class, and would no doubt bring enough energy to contribute in some form at the next level.

Seventh Round, No. 250: Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma

On the current depth chart, there is no backup center to Tyler Linderbaum. While Patrick Mekari could fill in as needed, the team needs some additional interior depth in order to be better prepared should Mekari move outside to one of the tackle positions.

Andrew Raym is an experienced center who has started 29 games in his four years with the Sooners. At 6'4" and 314 pounds, he has the size and power to handle the heavy run-oriented offense that the Ravens run, and could likely plug into the roster as a solid depth piece on an offensive line that could use some extra bodies.

With time spent starting in multiple different offensive schemes while remaining efficient throughout his career, Raym should be an intriguing add for teams looking to bring in experience on Day 3. If that landing spot ends up being the Ravens, it would be a great fit and a great opportunity to add dependable play in the trenches.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.