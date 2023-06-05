The Baltimore Ravens are set to be one of the more intriguing teams to watch this upcoming preseason, and it’s down to one factor, Just Battista has claimed.

There were a lot of big talking points this offseason. Aaron Rodgers was being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, Tom Brady was announcing his retirement, and the NFL went through a number of changes to how the game is both played on the field and watched on TV.

Amongst all of that though, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson were going through some pretty tough and dramatic contract talks, all of which happily ended with a new five-year deal worth up to $260m and with $185m of it guaranteed.

Now the attention can shift towards what they are going to do on the field, and there are some pretty significant changes afoot. The team has a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and three new wide receivers in veterans Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr whilst also adding Zay Flowers in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens set to bring the boom on offense in 2023?

Writing in a column for NFL.com, Judy Battista noted these additions as reasons to be excited about the Ravens, but added that there is going to be a little bit of pressure on placed on them as a result of both the additions and the money handed to Jackson during the offseason:

The Ravens have gone all in on surrounding Lamar Jackson with the best wide receiving group he's had in the NFL. Let's see how Odell Beckham Jr. looks now that he appears to be fully recovered from his second knee surgery. Let's see what first-round draft pick Zay Flowers does. And Nelson Agholor. And let's see what new offensive coordinator Todd Monken has in mind for this offense, which was 28th in passing last season.

During OTAs, Jackson said he was loving Monken's offense. This is expected to be one of the most extreme makeovers in the NFL -- and, given the contract investment in Jackson, one that has some of the highest expectations attached to it.

Can the Baltimore Ravens deliver at the right time?

It’s all well and good bringing in these weapons for Jackson and tweaking the offense as a result, but the big question is whether Jackson will be able to find them to begin with. Whilst he is a phenomenal athlete, a lot of his skill and usage has come through his legs.

And with his pass completion rate having fallen in the past few years, it doesn’t look promising that he’ll be able to get the ball to his wideouts on a consistent basis, so that offense is going to have to go through a lot of tweaks before it’s ready to challenge the big boys in the NFL.