Odell Beckham’s decision to sign with the Baltimore Ravens shouldn’t cause too much of a problem to their plans in the NFL Draft, Peter King has claimed.

Odell Beckham Jr. has finally managed to get himself a spot in the National Football League once again, as he signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal that could see him paid as much as $18m, but will come with $15m in terms of his base salary.

The number is of course less than the $20m that Beckham had reportedly initially wanted during the earlier stages of contract talk, but obviously the Ravens were willing to meet him somewhat halfway in order to get him on board, even though he has missed significant time in two of the past three seasons as a result of his two ACL injuries.

However, whilst the Ravens might have picked up a pretty key and impressive weapon for them to use, given that only one player managed to make it over 500 receiving yards last year, that being tight end Mark Andres (via Pro Football Reference), they still could use some more men on the outside for whoever their quarterback will be (which is a completely different matter).

Has Odell Beckham Jr. put a dent into the Baltimore Ravens’ plans?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, NFL reporter Peter King stated his belief that even though they have brought in someone of Beckham’s calibre, he doesn’t think that will have a big impact on what they intend to do in the first round of the draft, whilst also giving his views on the deal that Beckham signed.

Odell Beckham’s a good signing for the Ravens, but I doubt it changes their draft plans one iota. Baltimore still will strongly consider a first-round receiver, in part because the three or four top receivers should land in a bunch right around where the Ravens pick in the first round, at 22.

Adam Schefter reported the one-year deal includes $15-million guaranteed, which is a little rich for my blood for a guy with two ACL surgeries in the last three years entering his age-31 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. set to go from apprentice to master?

This would be a very smart move for the Ravens to make. Because it means that they can have their number one option available to them now in Beckham Jr., and then give the new man a year in which they can learn from the veteran. They might be able to take over his spot pretty quickly or if worst comes to the worst, he can at least put himself in a position to take that role on next year and beyond.