This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Ravens franchise tag DT Justin Madubuike, who is set to make $22.1 million in 2024.

Madubuike had a standout season in 2023 with 13.0 sacks and solid run defense.

Ravens GM DeCosta aims to negotiate a long-term deal with Madubuike after deadline.

The Baltimore Ravens got their guy.

They took their time weighing their options—they had a couple of intriguing players that they could have tagged—but in the end, they made the shrewd call, as the team announced they would place the franchise tag on budding defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on tag deadline day Tuesday.

Madubuike is expected to make over $22.1 million if he does play on the franchise tag in 2024. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta revealed that they had been unable to come to terms on a long-term extension prior to the deadline but that they would continue to work on it, per Tom Pelissero.

We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him.

Madubuike, a 2020 third-round pick, had a massive breakout season in 2023, leading all defensive tackles with 13.0 sacks and 33 QB hits. He was also solid in the running game, putting up 12 tackles for loss, which was fifth among DTs. Madubuike's 13 sacks were also the most by a Ravens player in nine seasons.

Source: Baltimore Ravens/Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.