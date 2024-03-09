Highlights Baltimore signed Justin Madubuike to a 4-year, $98M deal with $75.5M guarantees and $53.5M at signing.

The Ravens deal reduces his $22M cap hit for 2024, giving the team flexibility in free agency.

Deemed one of the NFL's best DTs, Madubuike's extension solidifies Baltimore's defense long-term.

After franchise tagging DT Justin Madubuike, the Baltimore Ravens held to form, signing their rising star to a long-term deal.

The four-year, $98 million deal includes $75.5 million in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing. Madubuike joins Lamar Jackson, Justin Tucker, and Ray Rice as Ravens who received a long-term deal after being tagged. General manager Eric DeCosta indicated the franchise's excitement about locking up such a key cog:

Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and one of the cornerstones of our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!

The contract extension reduces his $22 million salary cap hit for 2024, giving Baltimore increased ammunition heading into free agency, as they were over $7 million above the cap before the deal. The 26-year-old Madubuike cashes in after turning in his best season as a pro.

Related Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Patrick Peterson Ahead of Free Agency The veteran cornerback will hit the free agent marker after spending just one season in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Ravens Fortify their Defensive Front

Madubiuke becomes highest paid DT in the league

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Outgoing defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald mined high sack totals from cheaper players like Jadeveon Clowney (9.5), Kyle Van Noy (9), and Odafe Oweh (5) in 2023. However, the organization wasn’t taking any chances with their crown jewel, Madubuike, up front. He nearly eclipsed his combined totals in TFLs, sacks, and pressures from his first three seasons in 2023 alone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Madubuike had the breakout season of all breakout seasons in 2023, putting up 13.0 sacks, 12 TFLs, and 33 QB pressures. In his first three seasons combined, he managed just 8.5 sacks, 17 TFLs, and 22 QB pressures.

The contract makes Madubuike the highest-paid DT in the league by total value, surpassing the New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams and the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald.

His $24.5 AAV ranks second behind Donald, as does his total guarantee of $75.5 million. His $53.5 million in guarantees at signing also rank second, but this time behind Washington's Daron Payne, who got $55 million guaranteed when he inked his new deal.

Another Ravens defender who didn't have a 2024 contract a couple of weeks ago, All-Pro inside linebacker Patrick Queen, shared his excitement about his possibly former teammate's bag.

With safety Geno Stone, Queen, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney all hitting free agency, shoring up Madubuike's long-term status gives the Ravens one less thing to worry about.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.