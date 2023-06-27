Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor could be set to emerge as one of the key members of the team following his displays this offseason, Jamison Hensley has claimed.

The Baltimore Ravens are going through, at least it looks that way on paper, a very serious change when it comes to their philosophy when it comes to how they run their offense. For years now, they have largely been based around the run game thanks to the explosiveness of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

However, thanks to his last two injuries, both of which saw him miss key time down the stretch and miss the last few games of the season, it looks as if they are going to let him stand in the pocket and be more of a ‘traditional’ quarterback, as they’ve added a number of wide receivers into the mix this offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr and Laquon Treadwell were added in free agency, and their first-round pick in this year’s draft was spent on Boston College’s Zay Flowers, dropping a big hint that they’re going to be utilising Jackson’s arm more than his legs this year. However it’s one other addition that seems to be making the biggest moves to impress people this offseason.

Baltimore Ravens raving about Nelson Agholor

A member of the New England Patriots the past two years, Nelson Agholor is perhaps best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, but wherever he’s gone he’s managed to put up good numbers, with 4,246 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career so far (via Pro Football Reference).

And writing in an article for ESPN in which reporters discuss each team’s ‘surprise offseason standouts’, Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley notes how he started out quite low on the depth chart, but appears to be making his way up the ladder and into a more prominent role:

Agholor, a first-rounder in 2015, is on his fourth team in five years, but he has made a strong impression in his first offseason with the Ravens. "Nelly" -- as Lamar Jackson calls him -- has repeatedly stood out, whether it's a long touchdown grab or a nifty grab on a back-shoulder throw. Agholor is the clear-cut No. 4 wide receiver in Baltimore, but he's making a case for having a bigger role in the passing game.

"He has been on point," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a talented guy. [He's a] former first-round pick; he looks it -- rangy, big catch radius."

If the Ravens are getting production out of the guy who was meant to be their #4 heading into the season, then it just goes to show how stacked they are at the position, and how other teams need to keep an eye on them, because they could be about to go on a tear this season.

All they need now is to make sure Jackson gets his accuracy numbers up. A career average of 63.7% is good, but it’s going to need to be better if he’s going to make use of these incredible weapons and take the team closer to a Super Bowl.