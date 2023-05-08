The Baltimore Ravens reportedly had a rather intriguing backup plan if they didn’t get a deal done for Lamar Jackson ahead of the NFL Draft.

In a story that was felt like it was years in the making, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson finally came to terms on an agreement that will see the 26-year-old stay at M&T Bank Stadium for the foreseeable future as he secured a deal that makes him the highest paid quarterback (on a yearly average basis) than any other player in NFL history.

It put to an end any sort of speculation that the Ravens might well be looking to move on without him, something that would have been very hard for them to do because their offense has been tailored around him over the past few years and it would have been very hard to plug someone else in there.

However, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, if they didn’t come to an agreement ahead of the start of the NFL Draft a few weeks ago, then the Ravens might well have had to put someone in Jackson’s spot.

Baltimore Ravens had a backup plan in place for Lamar Jackson

Writing in an article for ESPN.com, the Ravens could have found themselves in a position to draft Kentucky’s Will Levis during the first round of the draft:

Absent a Lamar Jackson deal by the start of the draft, I believe, after asking around, that the Ravens would have considered quarterback Will Levis with the 22nd overall pick. Finalizing a deal for Jackson before Thursday night was prudent for Baltimore, which could implement the possibility of drafting a passer as leverage.

After the draft, leverage would shift to Jackson, potentially weakening the chance at a deal, because Baltimore's QB options would be scarce ... unless they selected one on Day 1 or 2. This is a moot point after Jackson and Baltimore agreed to terms on a five-year, $260-million extension a few hours before the draft kicked off. Had that not gone down, the QB option could have been tempting -- and Levis was the best option at 22.

Could, and should, the Baltimore Ravens have made the move

Let’s put ourselves in a world in which Jackson hadn’t signed his deal and this move did occur, it certainly would have been a very risky move for the Ravens to make. As observed earlier, the Ravens offense is built around Jackson’s ability both with his arm and his legs, and if you look at Levis’ numbers from college, you’d know that his legs aren’t in the same stratosphere as Jackson’s.

So that would have meant the Ravens having to go through another major change when it came to their offense which could have set the team back a couple of years. If they had to change quarterback, they should have been looking for one who can work with both his arm and his legs, which Levis is not.