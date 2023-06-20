The Baltimore Ravens could go back and bring back one of their veterans from last year in order to bulk up their defense, Kevin Patra believes.

The Baltimore Ravens are a team who have been able to wheel out some of the best defenses in the league on a consistent basis. Ever since head coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008, only been three seasons in which they have ranked outside the top ten in both yards and points allowed.

Over the years that has been helped by some of the league’s best defenders, whether that be Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Haloti Ngata through the 2000s and early 2010s or C.J. Mosely and Terrell Suggs holding it down for the later 2010s.

But right now their defensive line doesn’t really possess the big name that fills you with much hope that they can go out and dominate this year as they try to win the division for the first time since 2019, but Kevin Patra believes they could decide to bring one back before the season starts.

Baltimore Ravens bringing back a familiar face?

Writing in an article for NFL.com about the ‘biggest remaining roster holes’, Patra noted the Ravens’ lack of talent on the defensive front, and hinted that the team could look to bring back free agent Justin Houston to help bolster the defensive line:

Baltimore spent the offseason stocking up on offensive weapons for Lamar Jackson, but the defensive front has serious questions. 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh took a step back in Year 2 and will look to rebound this fall. 2022 second-rounder David Ojabo had most of his rookie campaign wiped out due to a pre-draft injury. The Ravens are relying heavily on the Michigan product becoming a consistent force.

Two of Baltimore's top sack producers from last season aren't on the roster. Calais Campbell left for Atlanta, and Justin Houston remains a free agent. Could a Houston reunion be in the cards? It wouldn't be a surprise if general manager Eric DeCosta added multiple veterans at some point to round out a group lacking in depth and playmakers.

Last year Houston showed that he was still capable of some splash on the defensive line, with 9.5 sacks and 17 QB hits (both of which led the team), so even if he isn’t the main guy on the line at the age of 34, he can still probably provide something to the Ravens, and might be more reliable than the options that they already have on the roster.