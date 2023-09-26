Highlights The Baltimore Ravens suffered a surprising loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, raising concerns about their offense and defense.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson's performance has been underwhelming, with minimal passing production despite offseason moves to rectify that situation.

Despite injuries to key players and a slow start, the Ravens can still bounce back and compete for the division title.

The Baltimore Ravens went into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season sporting a 2-0 record and were looking to continue their winning ways against an Indianapolis Colts team without star rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts were not only missing Richardson, but they continued to be without former All-Pro running back Johnathan Taylor as well.

Despite this seeming mismatch between an injury-riddled Colts team and an undefeated Ravens team, a strange thing happened, as the Ravens offense became stagnant late in the game and the team eventually lost 22-19 in overtime. Considering it was such a jarring defeat, should the Ravens faithful be worried?

​​​Should The Ravens Hit The Panic Button?

Despite not being perfect on either side of the football, the Baltimore Ravens were undefeated going into Week 3 as the offense was still finding a way to mesh under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is fresh off of calling plays for the two-time defending college football champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson did not play during the preseason, so the first few games of the 2023 NFL season are serving somewhat as an on-the-fly dress rehearsal for him in the new scheme. Against the Colts, Jackson threw for only 202 yards with no passing touchdowns or interceptions while rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Those were the only two touchdowns that the Ravens were able to muster. And to make matters worse, the team that prides themselves on always having a hungry defense allowed Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to go 27 of 44 for 227 yards and a touchdown while leading them on game-tying and game-winning drives.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who has one of the great legs in NFL history, missed a 61-yard field goal attempt with only a second left in regulation. Instead, Colts kicker Matt Gay kicked his team to a victory and himself into the NFL record books as the first player to make four field goals over 50 yards in a single game, including his 53-yard overtime game-winner.

What's Going On With The Ravens Offense?

What does this all mean for the Ravens, who many predicted would be Super Bowl contenders? For the team from Charm City, a run to the big game begins and ends with former NFL MVP Jackson. Last season, Jackson missed the final five games due to a PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. The team limped into the divisional round of the playoffs and subsequently lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

This season was meant to be a resurgence for Jackson as the team hired Monken to make the offense more dynamic. The team also acquired former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and selected fellow receiver Zay Flowers out of Boston College in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The hope was for the Ravens to build an offense around Jackson that could complement his ability as a runner without relying on it so heavily.

Tight end Mark Andrews has already established himself as a stalwart in the middle of the field and having Beckham Jr. and Flowers should force teams to play Andrews in single-coverage, on which he usually feasts. However, this dynamic has not worked quite yet. Through three games, Jackson has thrown for only 608 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

While Flowers has been seeing a lot of the ball, the rest of the passing attack has been utterly impotent, with Beckham Jr. and Andrews combining for just 14 catches and 146 yards through Week 3. In Week 1, the Ravens were seemingly moving away from their reliance on Jackson as a runner, but over the past two weeks, the offense has alarmingly reverted to what Baltimore fans saw with the Greg Roman units of years past.

The Injury Bug Strikes Baltimore Again

The team has also been in disarray after losing starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who went down in Week 1 with a torn Achilles. Despite having depth at the position with the likes of Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon, and Kenyan Drake, Baltimore hopes for a potent rushing attack (outside of Jackson himself) took a major hit with the injury to Dobbins.

The Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh must now look to the defense, led by middle linebacker Roquan Smith, to force teams into low-scoring affairs until Monken’s offense can get their bearings. The defense has not been immune to the injury bug either, as star cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not play through the first three weeks because of a foot injury, though his imminent return will certainly help the defense.

Perhaps there is a light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the fact that the Ravens’ divisional opponents, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals, have also suffered injuries to key players and have gotten out of the gates even slower than Baltimore.

Despite all that has seemingly gone wrong for the Baltimore Ravens, all is not yet lost. The team will rally around Jackson, who is still an elite talent, and their tough defense, as they hope Monken's offense can coalesce quickly enough to remain on track for a playoff spot—or even a division title.

