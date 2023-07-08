The Baltimore Ravens might have to rely on one of their rookies to get them out of trouble this upcoming season as they look to make changes to their offense, Gilberto Manzano has claimed.

There were probably a lot of people around the Baltimore Ravens facility that breathed a huge sigh of relief when they were finally able to get a deal for Lamar Jackson over the line. Even if they had to fork out more than perhaps they would have liked, at least they know what they have at the position and didn’t have to spend the offseason trying to figure out a solution at the most important position in the sport.

But whilst they managed to keep hold of him, there is still a pretty major concern with whether he will be able to stay upright throughout the entire season, and if the injuries that he has sustained in the latter stages of each of the last two campaigns will impact his ability to run as effectively as he has been able to so far in his career.

As a result, the Ravens have invested a lot in the team’s wide receiver group, adding Odell Beckham Jr, Nelson Agholor and Laquon Treadwell in free agency, whilst also adding Zay Flowers from Boston College in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

And according to Gilberto Manzano, it’s the latter who might be enticed with making sure that the team’s passing attack keeps ticking over.

Baltimore Ravens having to rely on a rookie?

Writing for SI.com in which he discussed which member of the Ravens could be the team’s ‘X-Factor’, Manzano nominated Flowers as their best hope, noting that he might well be the only player left in the team that can offer them a consistent deep threat:

The Ravens took another swing at drafting a wide receiver in this year’s first round. They’re counting on Flowers to end the team’s streak of whiffing on wideouts, hoping he can make an immediate impact under Monken, who’s looking to push the ball downfield. At this stage in his career, Beckham may no longer be a downfield threat, and, while Rashod Bateman has shown flashes of making plays in the vertical game, the 2021 first-round pick has struggled with staying on the field. Flowers has plenty of pressure to help this passing game improve this season.

Luckily enough, Flowers is known for his ability when it comes to the long ball, being labeled by one NFL scout ahead of last season as ‘the best deep threat’ that college football had to offer, you just have to hope that Jackson will be able to find him.

As per Sports Info Solutions (via Ravens.com) “Among the 34 quarterbacks who attempted at least 25 deep passes in 2022, according to SIS, Jackson finished last in catchable rate (41%) and third to last in on-target rate (35.9%), by far the worst marks of his career as a full-time starter.”, so if Flowers is going to work in the way that Manzano believes he can, then Jackson is going to have to step up big time when it comes to that aspect of his play.

And if Flowers doesn’t succeed, then it might well be that the Ravens don’t succeed either.