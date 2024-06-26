This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Miami Heat still believe themselves to be in a championship window, but the franchise is also readying itself for the post- Jimmy Butler era after agreeing to a three-year max extension with center Bam Adebayo .

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the pact will be for $166 million and will keep Adebayo in South Beach through the 2028-29 season.

Heat Preparing for Post-Butler Life

Adebayo will be Miami's franchise cornerstone

At 34 years old, Butler will be heading into his 14th NBA season having missed more than 20 regular-season games in four of the past five years. The six-time All-Star's career is nearing its end and the Heat see the writing on the wall.

Adebayo is just 26 and heading into his prime as one of the best defensive centers in the league. The former Kentucky Wildcat is a three-time All-Star and has made either the first or second All-Defensive team each of the last five seasons.

He's not a finished product, either, as his offensive game continues to grow. He averaged more than 19 points per game for the third straight year in 2023-24 (19.3) and continues to expand his mid-range game, even shooting a career-high 35.7 percent from three on a career-high 42 attempts.