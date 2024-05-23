Highlights The All-NBA slate is filled with players deserving of the honor, making arguments for snubs rare but not impossible.

Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler carried the team through injuries, aging veterans, and lineup changes.

Adebayo's defensive prowess, All-Defensive First Team selection, and offensive skills give him a solid snub argument.

The NBA recently announced the league's All-NBA teams, with 15 players again receiving the honor for being one of the three best talents at their respective positions. In an era where parity and elite athletes are abundant, All-NBA honors seemingly become more cutthroat every year. Breakout seasons and consistent production oftentimes go under the radar when awards are announced, and this season is no different.

Most years, there are usually at least one or two obvious snubs for the honor, but the names on this season's All-NBA slate are especially hard to make a case against. Every player named from the first to the third team has more than a valid argument for their placement, from the usual names to the first-time stars.

13 of the 15 players named to the league's All-NBA rosters helped lead their respective teams to the postseason, with the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis both falling in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. While not entirely rare to see a non-playoff All-NBA nomination, it is uncommon and usually left for the third team, which raises whether these two veterans could have been replaced by less heralded, younger players who did lead their team to the postseason. Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown had arguments over Curry for their first and second All-NBA nods, respectively, but this season's biggest snub belongs to Miami Heat big man, Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo and Butler Carried Heat Again

Miami lost a pair of difference-makers without making a meaningful offseason acquisition

The Heat lost two of their key contributors from last season's NBA Finals run, guard Gabe Vincent and wing Max Strus, during the summer without adequately replacing them. As a result, Miami put more strain on their stars, Jimmy Butler and Adebayo, along with Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, a reformed Duncan Robinson, and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Each of these players were essential in retaining Miami's consistent success, with Robinson's return to being a rotation-level player and Jaquez Jr.'s impressive first campaign being welcome sights for a Heat team with a tightened rotation.

Miami struggled with aging veterans and injuries throughout the season, eventually prompting the franchise to bring extra offensive firepower with their move for Terry Rozier in January. Rozier immediately claimed a role as one of the Heat's main scorers, but a neck injury limited him during his first stint with the team and kept him out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Herro was limited to just 42 games, while Butler continued his streak of playing in under 65 games in a Heat uniform. Usually, Butler does his best work in the postseason, but he too was held out of Miami's first-round exit.

Adebayo missed 11 games himself, but more often than not, the three-time All-Star was carrying Miami to victories on both ends of the court. Only Jaquez Jr. played more games for the Heat this season, oftentimes leaving Miami searching for success from different lineups on a nightly basis.

Miami Heat Top Players' 2023–24 Stats Category Adebayo Butler Herro Jaquez Jr. GP 71 60 42 75 PPG 19.3 20.8 20.8 11.9 RPG 10.4 5.3 5.3 3.8 APG 3.9 5.0 4.5 2.6 Win Shares 7.2 9.1 2.0 4.0

Miami did end up with two more regular season victories than in 2022-23, solidifying the franchise's presence in the postseason with their current core. The Heat's identity continued to be fueled by their defense, and as Butler ages into his mid-30s, Adebayo has slowly taken the reigns as the catalyst behind that very identity. Adebayo has always been one of the NBA's premier defenders since he was drafted, with his versatility unmatched by most players, but he continued to take his presence to the next level this season.

Adebayo's Argument Over Sabonis Aided by Defensive Prowess

The do-it-all center also could have won Defensive Player of the Year

Already a four-time All-Defensive Second Team selection and finishing top-five in Defensive Player of the Year voting in those seasons, Adebayo continued to elevate his defensive impact. Adebayo was all over the court for Miami on both ends, oftentimes playing the role as a main catalyst on offense and defense. As a result, Adebayo's elite defense was finally recognized as truly one of the league's best, earning his first All-Defensive First Team honor while also finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, a race he certainly had a case for.

2023-24 All-Defensive Team Voting Results Category Rudy Gobert Victor Wembanyama Adebayo Herb Jones Anthony Davis First Place Votes 99 86 73 66 60 SPG 0.7 1.2 1.1 1.4 1.2 BPG 2.1 3.6 0.9 0.8 2.3

While the Heat narrowly made the postseason while the Kings did not, both teams finished with a solid 46-36 record and ended up in the Play-In Tournament. Miami remains a defense-first team, the Kings have prioritized offense ever since pairing Sabonis with De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento. The Heat stayed among the league's top defensive lineups with a below-average offense, while the Kings sacrificed some of their offense from previous seasons in order to make their defense more respectable. Sacramento's defense was still average, at best, with Sabonis manning the paint.

Sabonis' impact on the Kings is undeniable - even with Fox as the more explosive star, Sabonis is the key to everything Sacramento does on offense. Sabonis' offensive wizardry can be seen simply by looking at his eye-popping box scores that are only consistently rivaled by Nikola Jokić. Sabonis is one of the league's best playmakers, low-post scorers, and rebounders, but in the end, it is simply easier to succeed in the modern NBA as an offensive-minded player.

Adebayo possesses most of the offensive talent of Sabonis, evidenced by his own impressive scoring and assist numbers as a big man. The pair rival each other as two of the league's best rebounders. Miami switches up their offense, sometimes leaving Adebayo without a big role in the possession - which is often not the case with Sabonis. Outside their assist numbers, the pair's statistics are mostly similar on offense.

Sabonis played a full 82 games, a rarity in today's league, averaged a near triple-double, and made the All-NBA Third Team, further emphasizing just how exclusive an All-NBA honor was this season. It's hard to reason against any of this year's winners, but Bam Adebayo's undeniable defensive prowess paired with his refined and effective offensive game gives him a very solid snub argument.