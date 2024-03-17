Highlights Bam Adebayo's rare game winning three-pointer sealed a close victory for the Miami Heat over the Pistons.

Duncan Robinson broke a three-point record while Jimmy Butler's absence led to a franchise record 32 different lineups.

Although the Pistons fought hard, they still fell short, showcasing resilience in yet another loss this season.

One of the rarest events in the NBA is a Bam Adebayo three pointer, and on Sunday, he made one when it mattered most.

The matinee matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat was a back and forth affair throughout much of its duration. In a game that may have been much closer than it should have, the outcome did not go the Pistons’ way as much of their games this season have failed to.

The game could have gone either way, but thanks to Bam Adebayo, it went Miami’s way. He put up a double-double featuring 20 points and 17 rebounds, but the most important shot was a game-winning buzzer beater to seal the deal for the Heat, 104-101.

With nine seconds left in the game, and tied at 101, Cade Cunningham missed the three point attempt. The ball was rebounded by Terry Rozier, who ran up the court and passed it to Adebayo.

The three pointer was successfully sunk, leading to the silence of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit except for the Heat bench, which exploded in joy. Pistons coach Monty Williams felt that perhaps Cunningham took the shot too early due to the shot clock being turned off at that point.

"I'm not going to put that out there. We had a chance to win the game. Maybe there was too much time on the clock, but if he'd made the shot, nobody would've said a word. We would've gotten a stop and that would've been it. I'm not going to come down on anyone for that kind of possession.” —Monty Williams on Cunningham’s missed shot

Records Broken

Duncan Robinson also had a career night and broke a three-point record

It was also a night for Duncan Robinson, who led the game with a season-high 30 points put up. In the first quarter, he hit his 1,000th career three pointer, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to achieve that feat. He did so in 343 games, seven games quicker than Buddy Hield, who did it in 350.

“Sometimes there's karma in this game. Bam was just outstanding for us, especially defensively, with all the things he was doing and everything he got on the glass. Sometimes the ball just happens to find that guy.” —Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Adebayo’s three pointer

Even more impressive was the fact that the Heat’s incredible effort came without the presence of Jimmy Butler. Coach Erik Spoelstra was therefore forced to use his 32nd lineup of the season, breaking the franchise record of 31.

Pistons’ Effort

The Pistons put up a fight, but it was not enough, as has been the case this season

Credit must be given to the Pistons, however, who seem to put up a good fight in the majority of the games they end up losing. Evan Fournier put up a season-high 18 points for Detroit, while Cunningham had 17 points and nine assists, though he only went 1 for 6 from the three point range.

“When you don't have Jimmy and you don't have Tyler [Herro], you have to maximize your next best actions. Bam is always going to be involved, but Duncan hit on every aspect of the game offensively.” —Erik Spoelstra

What makes the Bam Adebayo three pointer such an occasion is that it is the rarest facet of his game. In 471 career games dating back to 2017, Adebayo has been a clutch player but has only made a total of eight three pointers, for a career three percentage of only 11.8. However, in his last three games, he has three three-pointers made, and four this season.

The Miami Heat have now regained possession of seventh place in the Eastern Conference, thanks to this win. They flip-flop places with the Philadelphia 76ers, who have struggled more than ever without the presence of Joel Embiid.

The Heat will play the Sixers on Monday in an attempt to solidify that seed for now. Meanwhile, the Pistons will face the juggernaut Boston Celtics on Monday as they seek to close out a forgettable season.